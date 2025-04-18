Hey there, how is your week going? This is a very hard time in the U.S., as well as many places around the world, and I want to send everyone a big virtual hug. I hope you’re hanging in there and able to take care of yourself and the people around you. Stay tuned for an upcoming Big Salad volunteer group that we hope you’ll join.

For now, I’d love to share eight things I noticed around Brooklyn, including small joys, little mottos, and ways to connect with loved ones and strangers. Please add yours in the comments, if you’d like… xoxo

My friend Craig walks around the neighborhood every morning with a mug of coffee from home. I find it so charming. Should we all try this?

The boys and I went to the Brooklyn Museum last weekend, and I found this beautiful poster in the gift shop. Museum gift shops are such a good place to find exhibition posters and prints — like this, this, and this.

Warm work lunches, especially with lots of cheese and pepper.

I’ve been letting my hair air dry after showers and it’s wavy and messy and I don't care and life is short and I’m not going back!

A dog in a bag in Brooklyn Heights :)

I’ve been spotting friends wearing bright red nail polish, and it feels like a tiny pick-me-up this time of year.

My long-time friend (and former colleague) Stella gave me a gift with this salutation. A small recognition of all the types of love you can find in life, including with friends, family, nature, the list goes on. I keep thinking about this note and feeling moved.

Fellow Midwestern-girl-turned-Brooklynite

wrote in

about how, during tough moments, she often asks herself a simple question: ‘Could I be more relaxed and nice?’ As she explains, “On days when I feel overwhelmed or work's getting to me, this question helps ground me.” I adore this — especially if you replace the word “nice” the word “kind.” As I tell my kids, you don’t always need to be polite (in uncomfortable or dangerous situations, you sometimes shouldn’t be!), but I love the goal of relaxed kindness.

Similarly, Freddie and I recently talked about the idea of "soft love,” a feeling and behavior you try to lean into when you’re tired or the other person is having a difficult day; you soften the edges for each other, you’re gentle with quirks and miscommunications. It's so easy to lash out when you’re overwhelmed or fearful about life, work, or the world at large. But striving to be soft with loved ones — and then expanding that as far as possible, even to strangers, especially those who need it most — feels so beautiful and important.

cupofjo A post shared by @cupofjo

As always, kids are a great source of goofy humor.

Expert bike riding; “BUMCHEEK” license plate

Finally, let’s all remember to look for small everyday joys and the humanity in the people around us, while we fight back against abuses of power. Please stay tuned for a volunteering invitation; and sending so much love your way. xoxo

Our next (third!) Big Salad & Friends live stream airs this Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET with poet Kate Baer. We’ll be chatting about poetry (how funny and real it can be), female friendship, parenting, vibrators (hers was life-changing), and how to switch into a creative mode, or as she says, “get your head in the clouds.” Will be an entertaining chat; and we’ll be answering reader questions, too. If you’d like to watch, please subscribe to Big Salad and download the Substack app. Thank you!

newyorkermag A post shared by @newyorkermag

(Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like. Thank you so much.)

Thank you for being here, we love you! Please heart this post or share with a friend, if you enjoyed it. We’re really grateful for your support, always. xoxo

Leave a comment