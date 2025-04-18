Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jena's avatar
Jena
5d

I love all the Big Salad issues - obviously - but this one felt so distinctly like the days of Cup of Jo when Toby had just been born and I consider the "good ol days" of blogs. So simple and authentic. Probably my favorite issue so far and what a moment of joy - thank you for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joanna Goddard and others
Kate Knowles's avatar
Kate Knowles
5d

It’s funny you mention air drying your hair. I’ve been doing the same and just letting it be. You seem so comfortable and radiant in photos lately! It’s really beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture