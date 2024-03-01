Hi! How is your week going? I’m excited to have some girl talk…

By the way, this lady is who I was looking at while my portrait, at top, was taken. She came over with her photographer mom, Julia Robbs — how can you not smile when looking at those saggy cheeks??????

In other news, I finally signed up for a dating app, and, you guys, it’s wild out there. Here are funny things I’ve noticed, what eight friends and I wear on dates, and a first-date pro tip…