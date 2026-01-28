Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elizabeth baum's avatar
elizabeth baum
3d

As someone who went to grad school and changed careers in their 30s I will add this to that convo - don’t think of it as starting over. You’re not. So many things that had happened in my life before career change boosted me up and helped me on my way. Also if you get tripped up thinking about the sacrifice of going back to school or getting more education, I think about it like this — is it worth it to trade 2 years to work 20-30 years at a job that’s more fulfilling?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Barbara Jasionek's avatar
Barbara Jasionek
4d

I'm with Samantha, also injecting Heated Rivalry into my veins. The yearning! The beautiful men! The supportive women in their lives! The soundtrack! The sex! I'm all over it! It is some wonderful drug that can reset my brain to happiness. I can focus on it, deeply, and give myself a break from parenting while the world falls apart, and feel recharged to do it all over again.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joanna Goddard Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture