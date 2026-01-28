Hi! How’s your week? Hope you’re staying warm and hanging in there.

This month, we sent four issues:

Coming up: a beauty secrets issue and six things I’ve realized about dating on apps (it’s a wild ride!).

Finally, here are a few of our favorite things this month, and please share yours in the comments… xoxo

Glimmer: “Toby is on his school basketball team, and I love cheering for this group of hard-working teenagers. The other night, after a tough loss, I overheard them encouraging and reassuring one another. There is hope for the future.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder Skin care: “My skin has been breaking out lately — curses, perimenopause! My dermatologist recommended azelaic acid, and it has really helped.” — Joanna

TV show: “I injected Heated Rivalry into my veins, where it is competing with 80 milligrams of Prozac and 150 milligrams of Wellbutrin for control of my brain. I’m not sure which one is winning but it feels fucking great. The show truly rearranged my brain chemistry in a matter of days. Now, I’m watching fan edits on a continuous loop.” — Samantha Irby, comedian, essayist and writer of bitches gotta eat! Memoir: “Strangers by Belle Burden was love at first paragraph. The story chronicles the shocking and sudden dissolution of the author’s 29-year marriage, but it’s really about excavating the mysteries of life’s curve balls: What happened? How did this go so wrong? And most importantly (and inspirationally): where do I go from here?” — Christine Pride, novelist and Cup of Jo columnist

Recipe: “My sister-in-law gave us a stoneware pie dish for Christmas, and I decided to break it in with vegetarian shepherd’s pie — which was so good that my family of three nearly finished the whole thing in one sitting.” — Kelsey Miller, Cup of Jo editor Toy: “Car trips are tricky with wiggly toddlers, so I'm always trying to come up with activities to entertain them. Recently I got kid-size binoculars, which have taken our games of I Spy to the next level.” — Maureen Heffernan, partnerships director

Dessert: “I made birthday cakes for both my kids this month and learned this frosting hack: if you crush freeze-dried strawberries and mix the powder into buttercream frosting, it tastes exactly like strawberry ice cream. It’s unbelievably good.” — Kaitlyn Teer, newsletter editor Gift: “My friend surprised me with a pair of heart socks as an early Galentine’s Day gift. Then I wore them on a jog and nearly tripped over this heart-forward chalk art.” — Kaitlyn Teer, editor

Says Greta on Guys, I’m Sad: “It’s so generous of you to share this intimate sadness with us. It reminds me that we’re all in this together.“ Adds Meredith: “I’m sure all of your 100,000+ bffs have been texting each other ‘Nooooo!!!’, just as I have been with my fellow CoJ lovers.”

Says Taylor on This Book Profoundly Changed My Sex Life: “I am not exaggerating when I say The Fourth Wing got me pregnant.” And, says Emma, “First Time Caller was so hot that after listening to the audiobook on my drive home, I walked in the door and POUNCED on my husband. POUNCED.”

Says Kate on Want to Change Careers? Three People Share Their Success Stories: “I’m 36 and currently taking a statistics course as a prerequisite for grad school. I’m working at Trader Joe’s and planning to go back and get my masters to become a therapist for children. Somedays I think I’m insane to ‘start over,’ but this series is so inspiring.”

Here are the links the Big Salad community clicked most in January:

