Hello! How’s your week going?

My dad often talks about figuring out your personal “surprises and delights.” Adore chocolate? Put some Reese’s Cups in your coat pockets to discover later. Love babies? Wave at every stroller you pass. Like dogs? Get one!

At home, it also feels good to be surrounded by small things that make life easier and better, don’t you think? Here are 15 of mine, and I’d love to hear yours…