The January Edit
What we watched, ate, wore, and listened to this month. Plus, the coolest birthday gift.
Hi! Welcome to The January Edit! How’s your week going? Happy Lunar New Year to those who celebrate. Sending so much love to all our readers.
This month, we’ve sent four issues:
25 friends revealed their simple pleasures, like preteen texts and Ikea napkins — plus the celebrity I ran into on a plane (!)
Aminatou Sow shared the skirt she wears on repeat and thoughts on turning 40
13 date ideas that aren’t dinner, like cemetery walks, bookstores, and a weird second date that actually crushed it
Brooke Barker’s sweet marriage advice, plus a funny way to choose a dog
Coming up this Friday, we’re taking a tour of Germany-based writer’s colorful, book-filled apartment. It’s going to be so good!!!
We asked the Big Salad team and some friends about what they’ve enjoyed recently (and please share your recs in the comments)…
Gift: “My friends gave me beautiful birthday presents like hand cream, green candles, and Trader Joe’s milk chocolate peanuts. Another cool gift? Fashion writersearched Etsy for vintage napkins with a ‘JG’ monogram. It felt so special and personal.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder
Movie: “After we finished The Sopranos, my boyfriend Freddie suggested we watch My Blue Heaven, a comedy about a mobster who moves to the suburbs under witness protection. Guess who wrote the screenplay? Our girl Nora Ephron! It was funny and charming, no surprise. — Joanna
Recipe: “I just made a big pot of’s Lemony Chicken Orzo Soup and legit said, ‘Oh my god this is so good’ between every few bites. It’s creamy, packed with veggies, and the cure for a dreary day.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor
Pants: “My daughter Phoebe and I love the Quince Corduroy Cropped Wide Leg Pants. Since we’re petite, they fit more like full-length wide leg pants, and they’re so comfy that I bought them in chocolate brown and black.” — Jenny Rosenstrach of Dinner: A Love Story
Documentary: “SNL turns 50 this year, and I loved the four-part documentary SNL Beyond Saturday Night — not just because it's been a cold winter and the news sucks right now. So many stars returned to share memories. My favorite part is when they watch their own audition tapes and all say basically the same thing: ‘How did I ever get hired?’” — Jenny
Parenting tip: “Our toddlers go to bed early, so instead of going to restaurants, my husband and I have embraced hosting. We pop dinner in the oven while putting our kids to bed and tell people to arrive around 7 p.m. Our friends let themselves in, turn on music, open wine and hang out until we come back downstairs. It’s worked so well!” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director
Beauty: “I swear these under-eye gel patches defy physics.” — Bess Kalb of The Grudge Report
Podcast: “My kids and I listen to the Brains On podcast in the car. Our favorite episodes are Why do we laugh? and What’s inside a jellyfish? Each episode has a mystery sound that we try to guess (is that someone shoveling snow or chomping on a carrot?!) and fun facts (jellyfishes’ mouths are also their butts…lol).” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor
A Lydia Davis short story that made Youngna Park laugh.
The makeup stick that Aminatou Sow wears everywhere.
Brooke Barker’s favorite children’s book.
Says Jessica on 13 fun dates (that aren’t dinner): “I love walking in cemeteries. Depending on its age, your local cemetery might actually have been built for frequent walks and picnics (seriously, look it up, the Victorians were…interesting). Here in St. Louis, we have a gorgeous park-like cemetery called Bellefontaine.”
Says Jennifer on Aminatou Sow does a funny thing whenever she travels: “Fellow stamp person here! Betty White, luna moth, and Appalachian Trail stamps are coming soon. 💌” Adds Kirthana: “All of Aminatou's recommendations are wonderful, but this resonated the most: ‘Don't sit on the sidelines of your own life.’”
Says Tais on 25 simple pleasures: “After I got a cancer diagnosis, so many things turned into simple pleasures. Croissants with pistachio cream, my teen letting me cuddle him, buying my daughter’s first real party dress, watching silly movies with my mom — even chores. Everything that used to be a ‘have-to-do’ became a ‘get-to-do.’”
Jessica DeFino Reveals Her #1 Beauty Product. The beauty critic on her glamorous everyday uniform and living in her grandmother’s house.
9 Texts I Sent to My Friends While on Dates. The girls need real-time reporting.
How Romantic is Tembe Denton-Hurst's Bookstore Proposal? Also, three page-turning books and the workhorse bag she carries them in.
Eight Words to Say to a Friend. One question changed everything.
A Big Hug. This week, my sister texted me...
Four Fun Things, like a great comedy special and the best brownies.
A Funny Relationship Question. When I met Freddie this past fall…
Which Party Dress Do You Like? I decided to throw myself a birthday party.
(Opening photo by Nadine Greeff/Stocksy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)
Thank you so much for reading! We are so grateful for this community. Coming up: a colorful house tour, meeting my boyfriend’s kids, the spring trend we’re into, and how to pack for two weeks with a carry-on. Have a great weekend, and thank you again xo
The My Blue Heaven story is even better - Nora Ephron wrote it based on Goodfellas, because she was married to the prosecutor in the real life case. I would definitely recommend watching (or rewatching) Goodfellas now that you've seen My Blue Heaven!
Related: Rick Moranis has come up in so many recent references for me (including the SNL doc and the Yacht Rock doc and now this) and it makes this gen x lady so very happy!
taking notes on the under eye patches