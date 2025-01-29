Hi! Welcome to The January Edit! How’s your week going? Happy Lunar New Year to those who celebrate. Sending so much love to all our readers.

This month, we’ve sent four issues:

Coming up this Friday, we’re taking a tour of Germany-based writer

’s colorful, book-filled apartment. It’s going to be so good!!!

We asked the Big Salad team and some friends about what they’ve enjoyed recently (and please share your recs in the comments)…

Gift: “My friends gave me beautiful birthday presents like hand cream, green candles, and Trader Joe’s milk chocolate peanuts. Another cool gift? Fashion writer Erika Veurink searched Etsy for vintage napkins with a ‘JG’ monogram. It felt so special and personal.” — Joanna Goddard , Big Salad founder Movie: “After we finished The Sopranos, my boyfriend Freddie suggested we watch My Blue Heaven, a comedy about a mobster who moves to the suburbs under witness protection. Guess who wrote the screenplay? Our girl Nora Ephron! It was funny and charming, no surprise. — Joanna

Documentary: “SNL turns 50 this year, and I loved the four-part documentary SNL Beyond Saturday Night — not just because it's been a cold winter and the news sucks right now. So many stars returned to share memories. My favorite part is when they watch their own audition tapes and all say basically the same thing: ‘How did I ever get hired?’” — Jenny

Parenting tip: “Our toddlers go to bed early, so instead of going to restaurants, my husband and I have embraced hosting. We pop dinner in the oven while putting our kids to bed and tell people to arrive around 7 p.m. Our friends let themselves in, turn on music, open wine and hang out until we come back downstairs. It’s worked so well!” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director

Says Jessica on 13 fun dates (that aren’t dinner): “I love walking in cemeteries. Depending on its age, your local cemetery might actually have been built for frequent walks and picnics (seriously, look it up, the Victorians were…interesting). Here in St. Louis, we have a gorgeous park-like cemetery called Bellefontaine.”

Says Jennifer on Aminatou Sow does a funny thing whenever she travels: “Fellow stamp person here! Betty White, luna moth, and Appalachian Trail stamps are coming soon. 💌” Adds Kirthana: “All of Aminatou's recommendations are wonderful, but this resonated the most: ‘Don't sit on the sidelines of your own life.’”

Says Tais on 25 simple pleasures: “After I got a cancer diagnosis, so many things turned into simple pleasures. Croissants with pistachio cream, my teen letting me cuddle him, buying my daughter’s first real party dress, watching silly movies with my mom — even chores. Everything that used to be a ‘have-to-do’ became a ‘get-to-do.’”

betches A post shared by @betches

(Opening photo by Nadine Greeff/Stocksy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)

Thank you so much for reading! We are so grateful for this community. Coming up: a colorful house tour, meeting my boyfriend’s kids, the spring trend we’re into, and how to pack for two weeks with a carry-on. Have a great weekend, and thank you again xo

Leave a comment