Hi, how’s your week going? Hope you’re staying cozy.

When I started dating after my divorce, I typically went out for drinks or dinner with guys. While I felt lucky to try neighborhood spots, it began to feel a little repetitive, as if we were reporting on our lives across the table. So! To mix it up, Freddie and I have been brainstorming different adventures around town, and it’s been great to branch out. Here are five activities we love, plus eight more ideas from friends…