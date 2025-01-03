Happy New Year!!! How are you doing?

During transition times, I like to remind myself of the idea of happiness vs. wholeness, and how life is about embracing a complete range of experiences. “Happiness and victory and fulfillment are nice little things that happen to us, but they don’t teach us much,” writes Hugh MacKay. “Wholeness is what we ought to be striving for, and part of that is sadness, disappointment, frustration, failure; all of those things which make us who we are.”

I think about this sentence of his every few weeks of my adult life: “Ask yourself, ‘Is this contributing to my wholeness?’ and if you’re having a bad day, it is.”

No matter what life brings, though, we can look for small moments of joy, so on that note, we asked friends to share their simple pleasures…

“Texts [above] from my preteen, whom I adore. You might think that I’m ghosting my child, but these are rapid-fire texts.” — Laura, Big Salad reader Alone time. I can never have enough. Sometimes I go into the bathroom at a party just to be by myself.” — Hunter Harris, podcaster and writer of Hung Up “Lydia Davis’s short story ‘The Good Taste Contest,’ which is perfect and hilarious. It’s about a husband and wife whose taste is judged by their friends. I always think of it when my husband and I are dealing with banal life stuff, and it makes me laugh every time.” — Youngna Park of Making it Work

“This knit hood, which is so cozy that I even wear it inside.” — Simone Kitchens, New York Magazine editor “Snuggling our rabbit, Honey Bunny, who was supposed to be a weekend guest and has become a treasured member of our household. There’s no bad day that her sweet presence can’t redeem!” — Annie, Big Salad reader “My two-year-old’s face when his classroom door cracks open and he sees me at pickup — I feel like the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show. Also, plucking out The Chin Hair every few months.” — Bess Kalb, memoirist and writer of The Grudge Report

“Ikea napkins are great and ever-changing. I hauled so many home from Sweden this summer and give them as gifts.” — Liz Libré, co-founder of Lewis “My 11-year-old and I watch Parks and Rec in the evening, along with bowls of semi-sweet chocolate chips.” — Virginia Sole-Smith of Burnt Toast “My husband plays slow songs by Fleet Foxes on his guitar to unwind at the end of the day. I love it.” — Maria, Big Salad reader “When my dog, Leroy, has been sleeping in my bed, so it’s already warmed up for me.” — Ruth Chan, illustrator and author of Uprooted

“Watching my kids cuddle my college friends’ babies. It’s like time folds in on itself, and I feel bowled over by love.” — Kathleen, Big Salad reader “On long drives, my husband and I listen to the podcast This Is Actually Happening, where people talk about harrowing experiences, like growing up in a cult. (Photo of my dishy husband driving — is this why I like road trips so much?)” — Catherine Newman, novelist and writer of Crone Sandwich “Peanut butter toast for breakfast, especially what I call the peninsula bite. That bite where you've eaten all the edges of the toast except for the gooey middle part that you’re holding. Best way to start the day.” — Ashleigh, Big Salad reader

“My simple pleasure is reading on the couch with a nice blanket and the cat. When I met my husband eight years ago, I told him, ‘All I want to do is lie on the couch, reading.’” — Anne Lamott, author of many wonderful books (WHOM I SAT BEHIND ON A FLIGHT THIS WEEK!!!!!!!! SHE ASKED TO BORROW AN IPAD CHARGER AND I SAID I LOVED HER SO MUCH I WOULD GIVE HER ANYTHING SHE WANTED AND SHE SAID THAT I LOOKED TOO YOUNG TO BE A MOM OF TEENAGERS AND WE TALKED ABOUT HER WRITING AND SON AND FAITH AND WHEN WE DEPLANED THE LADY BEHIND *ME* SAID SHE COULDN’T BELIEVE I HAD SCORED A SELFIE WITH THE LEGENDARY ANNE LAMOTT AND I SAID NEITHER COULD I!!!!)

Falling in love. Bodega flowers. Warm lunches. My baby growing taller than the grandparents. (!)

Coming up soon: a very fun issue with Aminatou Sow, and the sex dynamic I'm noticing women being drawn to these days.

