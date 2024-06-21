Hi!! How’s your day going? What are your plans for the weekend?

Lately, I’ve been thinking about how texting with friends is such a bolstering part of dating (and life in general). Did you see this meme, below? “Sometimes the debrief of an event is better than the event itself,” says Carla Bezanson. “While it’s happening, I'm thinking, this is fun, but I can't wait to f*cking yap about it for literally months to come.”

carlabezanson A post shared by @carlabezanson

Here are a few texts I’ve exchanged with friends, while I’m getting ready for dates or actually ON them: