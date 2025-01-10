Hi! How is your week? We are thinking constantly about our L.A. friends and readers; here is a simple list of resources and ways to help, if you can. Hope everyone is safe.

This week, we chatted with the brilliant Aminatou Sow, a writer and interviewer who speaks five languages (!) and has colorful, pattern-happy style that will stop your Instagram scroll. She was head of social impact marketing at Google and co-founder of Tech LadyMafia before launching the cult-favorite podcast Call Your Girlfriend with her friend Ann Friedman. Together, they also wrote the bestselling book Big Friendship. (Remember their week of outfits?)

“I’m all about, nothing is that serious,” Aminatou told me on the phone. “Live your own life. I’m turning 40 this year, and I’m like, okay, what’s going on, I don’t have any of the traditional markers of adulthood. But my vibe is always just, be yourself. I’m excited about getting older.”

Here, Aminatou shares 12 favorite things, including her surprising career advice, a new Irish TV series, and the skirt she’s seeing everywhere…

Eyewear: Sunglasses shapes are more fun than regular styles, so I buy sunglasses and then my optometrist makes them into reading glasses. I always wear the same round shape; my glasses are a big part of expressing myself. Beauty: A multistick is fun because I don’t know how to do all that other makeup stuff, but I know how to dab some color on my cheeks. I use this multistick everywhere — lips, cheeks, eyelids — and that’s all I need.