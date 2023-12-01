Hello, how’s your week going? We’re excited to share lots of fun things in this issue. First up, it’s my pleasure to pass the mic to Kaitlyn Teer, our wonderful newsletter editor, who interviewed illustrator Ruth Chan. — Joannaxo

Hi, it’s Kaitlyn! This week, I spoke with Ruth Chan, who creates comics about the moments that make life sweet and funny, even when it’s hard. She and her husband are about to welcome a baby (she’s due next month!), and they live in Brooklyn with their dog, Leroy, who is the goodest boy on Instagram and even models sweaters.

My two children and I adore Ruth’s books, especially Georgie’s Best Bad Day, about a cat who tries to fix his bad day by spending time with friends doing their favorite things (turns out it’s a top-notch strategy).

On that note, Ruth reveals her 12 favorite things…

Restaurant: I’ve been going to Clark’s Diner forever. During the five years I lived in Brooklyn Heights, I got married, separated and divorced; and there was something so comforting about having that diner to go to, no matter what was happening in my life. To know I’d see familiar faces, enjoy a Florentine omelette, have a mug of tea waiting for me. In NYC, you’re so busy, you can forget that everyone around you is going through things, too. So, it felt good to chat with the owners and servers about their lives. They feel like my extended family. Picture book: Sydney Smith’s Small in the City is tender in the quietest ways. One of my favorite things is spotting kids reading on the subway. In the midst of this big city, they're having this little moment, oblivious to the world around them. It’s especially magical when I see children reading one of the books I’ve written.

Clothing: I love patterned clothing, and Farm Rio has the best patterns, hands down. I discovered them on Instagram, and now I treat myself to one of their dresses, sweatshirts or jumpsuits every season. Comfort meal: Survivalghetti is a dish my husband and I make when we’re too tired to make anything elaborate. The recipe is simple: Make a box of pasta, while sautéing garlic and onions, plus ground meat, bacon or prosciutto, if you want. Then, add spaghetti sauce, spinach and heavy cream (everything tastes better with cream!). It lasts for days, and I looooove eating it.