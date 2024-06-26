Hi! Welcome to The June Edit. How’s your month going? Here are some issues we’ve sent recently:

Also, in August, we’re heading to Seattle for a Big Salad event with the brilliant and hilarious poet Kate Baer! We’ll be talking about sex, relationships, parenting, friendship, books, and a million other things, since, as Kate wrote herself, “There is very little women choose to keep from one another.” We’re looking forward to seeing some of you there. xoxo

We asked our Big Salad editors and friends what they’ve enjoyed recently…

“I’ve been grabbing chilled mangonadas from the farmers market. The sweet and savory treat hits every time.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor “Our friends recently introduced us to Skull King. It’s easy to learn, takes only a half hour, and even though it requires some strategy, you can still carry on a conversation while playing. Everyone we’ve played with since has bought a deck, too!” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor

Parenting in the summer — heat! sunscreen! no school! — is a whole different ball game. We asked a few mom friends to share their strategies…

“We made so many popsicles using this ice-pop mold and recipes from People’s Pops. Omg, the black cherry pops were exceptionally delicious. Was it a pain to make space in the freezer for them? Yes, but worth it.” —

“If I overtly suggest books to my kids, they’re less likely to read them. But if I put a small pile of books in places where they’ll notice, they’ll dig right in. Now, every couple weeks, I’ll request a few from the library. They end up seeing something they’re excited about, and it keeps them reading all summer without my needing to say, ‘It’s time to read.’” — Youngna Park, product advisor and writer

“Put the kids in charge! When my son was crabby or didn’t want to leave our Manhattan apartment, I’d say, ‘You’re in charge, so where are we going to walk today?’ That always sent us out on an adventure. Now that we live in the countryside, I’ll say, ‘Let’s get in the car, you’re the navigator.'‘ I’ll ask which way to turn out of our driveway and let my kids explore. We’ve been up mountains and discovered monuments and orchards we would have never otherwise found.” — Abbey Nova, design historian and writer

Lastly, summer may be the best time to employ the iconic Cup of Jo parenting move from reader Chloe: “If they’re crabby, add water. Run a bath, take a shower, water the garden, wash the dog, have a hot drink, have a cold drink… just add water.”

What would you add? Would love to hear your parenting hacks…

Here are four links Big Salad readers clicked on most this month:

reductress A post shared by @reductress

“Wow, now I’m in love with Peyton,” wrote Jade after reading our interview with Peyton Dix. “Queuing up her podcast and adding myself to the waitlist for those lacrosse shorts.” Adds Rachel: “I’ve been feeling over podcasts this year, but Lemme Say This has brought me back! These smart, hilarious women have me CACKLING on my commute.”

In response to our low-key summer bucket list, Cate says, “Can’t wait to glide on my old bike down the hill wearing only a damp bathing suit and flip flops and tangled wet hair, late for supper, but who cares!”

After I shared how much my group text has meant to me while dating, Sheryl wrote, “I just went on my first date with a woman (previously only partnered with men). I was, of course, nervous, and my best friend sent me a voice memo telling me how beautiful and wonderful I am and how my date was lucky to be in my presence and don’t I forget it! My heart lit right up while listening to her hype-woman words.”

Have a restful week, and my best friend Gemma’s interview is coming up on Friday. Can’t wait to share her makeup tips and hilarious stories with you, plus a bolstering pep talk if you’re not sure about your life’s direction right now. Till then! xoxo

