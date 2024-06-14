My Very Low-Key Summer Bucket List
Simple pleasures, including ruthlessly flirting, the best beach bag, and a dazzling dinner party trick. What would you add?
Welcome to Big Salad’s summer bucket list. We asked 20 people to share fun ideas for soaking up sunshine and good vibes. Please share yours in the comments!
Here we gooooo…..
Fun soundtrack: “We take long summer drives to visit friends, so I ask each of my kids to make a Spotify playlist for the car. The choices are funny and specific to them, and a big bonus is that I now have a record of their musical tastes each year of their childhood — from the Trolls soundtrack to the Rolling Stones to hip hop.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder
Sweet treat: “NYC humidity always greets you like a warm hug when you walk outside, even at night. To cool off, I go to Steve’s Authentic in Red Hook for a “swingle” — chocolate-covered key lime pie on a POPSICLE STICK.” —, food writer and film critic
Style muse: “No one did summer style like Jane Birkin. She never took fashion too seriously. A basket as a bag? Sure! Jeans on the beach? Why not? Jane was the epitome of effortlessness.” —, creative director
Picnic bag: “Down the road from our house is a swimming hole, where we eat dinner twice a week. We grab snacks and beers and pack them in this giant lightweight tote. It can get sandy and wet, is easy to clean, and has a side pouch for valuables. Get the XL — it’s substantial enough for lots of towels.” —, product advisor and writer
Farmer’s markets: “Chicago hits its peak in summertime, and the farmer's markets — especially the one in Logan Square — are excellent. Everyone walks around with babies and dogs on leashes while eating croissants and empanadas. I love filling my market tote with a baguette and fresh produce.” — Abby Mallett, food writer and Cup of Jo contributor
Spritz: “I love swimming at golden hour. Recently my friend Jeni served me a Hugo Spritz, made with Prosecco and St-Germain. The perfect poolside drink! Bundling the ingredients in a bag with a ribbon would make a simple, excellent host gift.” —, cookbook author and Cup of Jo food columnist
Family ritual: “For the solstice (June 20th this year), we build a fire in the fire pit or light sparklers. Marking the turning of the seasons feels ancient, like we’re connected to the chain of humans who have celebrated together since the dawn of time. Sometimes I even make solstice herb cookies!” — Abbey Nova, design historian and writer
Colorful flirting: “Every summer, Seattleites drop their Scandinavian-adjacent pretenses of aloofness and become *incorrigible* flirts. I’m dressing in sheer, billowing neons — shirts, dresses, all of it. I want to evoke an amorphously shaped highlighter. I want a gust of wind to flow straight through me and to never feel fabric touch my skin.” — Sukhie Patel, printmaker and educator