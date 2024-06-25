Hi! We’re excited to invite you to an evening in Seattle with Joanna Goddard, Kate Baer, and the Big Salad team…

Where: SIFF Cinema Egyptian, 805 E. Pine Street, Seattle

When: Wednesday, August 21st. Doors open at 6 p.m., talk begins at 7 p.m.

What: Come hang out with fellow Big Salad and Cup of Jo readers and enjoy treats provided by Molly Moon’s Ice Cream and Hello Robin Cookies. Once everyone takes their seats around 7 p.m., Joanna Goddard will have a conversation — about sex, relationships, parenting, writing, and friendship — with hilarious special guest Kate Baer, whose poems always make us gasp.

General admission tickets are $30. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to: https://www.siff.net/cinema/in-theaters/big-salad-comes-to-seattle

We can’t wait to see you!!! Our Chicago event was magical, and we know Seattle is going to be just as wonderful. xoxo

