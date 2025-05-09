Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moriah Mason's avatar
Moriah Mason
5d

Thank you for this thoughtful post. I’ve been estranged from my mom for a decade due to mental illness and though I feel so much more peaceful without her in my life, not having a mother figure can be hard. Having my first child last year made me think about her a lot, for the first time in years. I remember rocking my small son and wondering if I had been loved in the intense way I love him. I’m grateful for the community of female friends, neighbors, and loved ones who give me advice about motherhood and being a woman. And because of my experience I try every day to make my son feel safe and cherished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sophie's avatar
Sophie
5d

I feel like both a motherless daughter (raised by my grandmother, as my mom has complex mental health challenges) and a childless mother (endometriosis, never the right time to try to get around that). I feel like I'm floating untethered in the middle of the sea every time Mother's Day comes around. But this disconnect has taught me to look for opportunities for mothering throughout my life. When I stopped looking for mothering from my bio mother, I was able to recognize and accept the mothering all around me, in me, from me, towards me. We are immersed in nurturing energy from nature, we can care for one another, mentor and console each other, and sometimes heal ourselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joanna Goddard
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture