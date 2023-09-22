Hi! How was your week? We’d love to warmly welcome you to Big Salad, our new weekly newsletter. This is our first issue. We’ll regularly be interviewing a fun person — think: comedians, actors, writers, chefs, maybe my twin sister, maybe Ethan Hawke, who knows where the wind will take us — about their favorite things. First up is pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz.

How cute is she?! Natasha is one of those people who just gets it. For example, last weekend, I invited a few friends over to my apartment (pictured above), and Natasha showed up with this legendary plum torte, carried like a laptop in her tote bag. She also creates her own wild, playful recipes — like tater tots cake and fruit pizza — and she writes beautifully in her cookbook, More than Cake, about how baked goods can make gatherings feel extra meaningful.

Basically, she knows how to spread delight — which is what Big Salad is all about — so we wanted to hear what she enjoys in her day-to-day life. Here, Natasha reveals 14 things she swears by…

Shirt: My best friend gave me this beautiful Rachel Comey crochet top when my book launched, and I wore it on book tour. It was such a nice gift, I cried. Personal celebrations: There’s something deep about throwing yourself a party. I'm not married, I don’t have kids, but like, I wrote a book, and I really wanted to celebrate that achievement. I invited 150 people to a party in Brooklyn, and there were sheet cakes and giant cheese wheels and dancing. I gave my closest friends corsages to wear. I’m a big advocate of not feeling shy about taking a moment for yourself. [Pictured: the orange glass.]

Stamps: There’s a shop in the East Village called Caseys Rubber Stamps that will make a stamp of anything you want. My mom drew the illustrations for my book, so I had a few turned into rubber stamps to use during book signings. People went crazy for them. You can have fun with colored ink pads, and it adds a flourish to a handwritten note. Party music: I feel very fatigued by the algorithms of music apps. So, for dinners in my backyard, I bring out my cassette player and tapes. Tapes are plentiful, and they’re dirt cheap. (I like shopping in-person at record stores and thrift stores, but you can also buy new and used tapes online.) You can listen to a whole album all the way through and enjoy the ambience (and hiss) of tape spooling. It’s a way better vibe for entertaining.

Apron: As a chef, I have so many aprons, but my go-to is the Bragard apron I wore while working in restaurants. It’s actually the apron in The Bear. It’s by a classic French workwear brand and only costs like $30. It’s the best for everyday use because it’s thin and not too starchy, and after a few washes it gets really soft. Ingredient: The kitchen ingredient I use for absolutely everything is Tart Vinegar, small-batch raw vinegars with delicate flavors and distinct personalities. My friend Chris Crawford makes them, and she once made a batch with fig leaves from a tree in my backyard. The vinegars are effervescent, so you can add seltzer and drink it as a tonic. They're also incredible with desserts. It’s an ongoing love affair.

Tabletop item: These leather coasters by Building Block are inspired by French sablé cookies. When I saw them online, I gasped. They add extra pleasure to a routine cup of tea. Podcast: My best friend Alison Leiby is a comedian, and her hilarious podcast Ruined is the only one I listen to as soon as it comes out, which is Tuesday mornings. Her co-host Halle Kiefer is a horror movie buff, but Alison is a scared-y cat (like me!) who just wants to know what the movie is about so she can understand the discourse around it.

Nail polish: I love nail polish, and not working in restaurants anymore is fun because now I can actually wear it. I have Green polishes, which are vegan, and I go back and forth between mint and poppy red. Kitchen gadget: When I first started in restaurants, I noticed everyone was using a Gangy can opener, so I bought one for my home kitchen. At $12, it quickly became my #1 kitchen tool and a total paradigm shift. It doesn’t have a gear because a gear is what makes a traditional can opener bullshit — it rusts, it dulls. Instead, this one is always sharp and fluid and easy, and it feels great in my grip. This also makes a perfect host gift. Now I actually look forward to opening cans.

Grocery store: The Korean supermarket H Mart opened a new location in Woodside, Queens. It’s my happy place. I will literally spend two hours there, going up and down every aisle. Workout: I used to feel like outdoor basketball courts were for guys who knew what they were doing, but this summer I bought a women’s basketball and went to free public courts in my neighborhood. There’s always a hoop available midday, and the people are really friendly. Now I enjoy shooting around or playing HORSE with a friend. I can’t think of a better way to spend an hour.

Volunteering: A great thing about volunteering is that you always leave feeling energized. It's like going to the gym — once you're done, you feel, like, radiant. I'm going to the Lenox Hill Neighborhood House tomorrow to teach a class at their older adult center. We're going to make fruit tarts, I can’t wait. Dessert: Here’s what I adore about cake: a classic frosted layer cake can always heighten a meaningful moment. I just got back from my parents’ 40th anniversary celebration, where my boyfriend and I cooked a fancy dinner for them and all their friends. Since they didn’t have a cake back at their actual wedding, that was my surprise gift. My parents even cut the cake together and fed it to each other. My mom was embarrassed but I loved every second.

Lightning round! When you sweep your hair back, do you use a clip?

I usually use a claw clip from the drugstore, but for my book tour, I got a Sandy Liang bow with a giant rosette, and lately, I’ve loved wearing ribbons in my hair.

You often wear a cat-eye. Do you have a go-to eyeliner?

I’ve been wearing the same black eyeliner by L’Oreal for like 20 years. I just do a little flick in the corner. I used to line my whole upper lid, and then I saw a TikTok about lining only the outside half. Even though it’s a small difference, it feels more updated.

How about nights out?

I wear metallic peacock blue eyeshadow, which is so fun. I also recently got my first Byredo lipstick in this incredible creamy brick color, which feels very new for me. When I wear it, I feel grown up and pulled together. It’s definitely a splurge, but it makes me feel good every time I see it in my purse.

Thank you so much, Natasha! We adore you.

Thank you thank you thank you for being here! I wish I could serve us all a plum torte. Please let us know if there are people you’d love to see featured or burning questions you’d like us to tackle. Thanks again, and have a good weekend,

