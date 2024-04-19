Hi! How’s your week going? We asked readers to reveal their favorite things and received 400 responses! Thanks so much for your recommendations — we were thrilled to get a glimpse into your beautiful lives.

Here are 22 surprises and delights…

Dad hat: My dog hat by illustrator Kristina Micotti brings smiles to people’s faces and reminds me to take myself less seriously. Once, at the airport, a TSA agent gave me the goofiest grin, and I was confused until I realized he was looking at my hat! — Anna Greeting cards: I keep a stash of Rani Ban cards for spontaneous gift giving. I'm drawn to her expressions of tenderness, and she even makes free downloadable prints for teachers. I have a couple in my classroom that say: ‘What a good day to be proud of all the progress I’ve made’ and ‘It’s OK to be soft.‘ — Elizabeth

Entertaining tip: I put a Soul Train compilation on TV, and it’s a weirdly perfect icebreaker. People will congregate around the screen and chat with each other about the dance moves. My ex-boyfriend used to do this when we hosted together, and while the relationship didn’t last, Soul Train is forever. — Mobs Party snack: ‘The Dip’ by Alison Roman — a lemon labne with scallion-y chile oil — is the best party snack. My friend serves it for dinner parties with veggies, crackers and potato chips.. I always make a double batch, and it never, ever disappoints. — Emma

Jeans: During perimenopause, my body shape shifted and I couldn’t find jeans that felt good. For my 50th, my husband bought me these painter pants, and they’re a revelation. They look cool, and the stretchy back is so comfy. I don't think we talk enough about this phase of life. Women my age are always asking me where I got these pants! — Wren Sun protection: On a recent trip, I tried out Supergoop’s Glow Oil. It spreads well and leaves your skin glowing. You can barely feel the oil — no stickiness or heaviness — and it moisturizes your skin while protecting it. — Amanda Hesser, founder of Food52

Small kindness: Walking through the arrivals gate at the Dublin airport can feel vulnerable — you’re about to see a hundred expectant faces, most of whom are waiting for someone that isn't you. I always make a quick, cheesy sign with the name of the person I'm meeting. It’s ridiculous but people love it and find it charming. — Clare

Travel essential: I fell for this Anker power strip while stuck at Newark during a six-hour flight delay. Not 15 minutes after I plugged it in, two parents asked to charge their iPads so their cranky kiddos could watch movies. Then, a bored teenager plugged in his phone, and finally, an older man flying to meet his wife used it and we chatted for 20 minutes. Something as silly as a power strip brought folks together in an overcrowded terminal. — Kat Kid gift: I take Stabilo three-in-one pencils everywhere for spontaneous drawing sessions. They’re chunky enough for kids’ hands, and the thick points don’t constantly break. As an artist, I also like the vibrant colors. They’re magic at starting kids on making art. — Dominique

TV show: I’m obsessed with the One Day TV series — the ’80s and ‘90s nostalgia, the music, the chemistry between Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod. The story is relatable yet devastating. As a brown girl who went through the same lack of confidence as the main character, Emma, I was hit doubly hard. — Sushmita Trader Joe’s find: As twenty-somethings living in NYC, my friends and I thought the Capri Blue Volcano status candle was the height of having your shit together, but none of us could afford one. Enter TJ’s mango tangerine candle, which smells the same but for a fraction of the cost. We’re older now, but the candle is our old friend summer after summer. It sells out quickly, so when we see it, we’ll grab a few for friends, too. — Alana

Romance novels: After accompanying my friend to a romance book club, I realized these books are full of witty banter, meet-cutes, feminist characters, and respectful sex. Reading about sex in safe, happy circumstances has even helped me form new associations with physical intimacy in a way I never thought I’d be able to. I download audiobooks from Libro.fm and listen while doing laundry or taking walks. — Kate Recipe: I adore Alexandra Cooks’s recipe for her mother’s same-day peasant bread on Cup of Jo! It’s easy and delicious, and I often give loaves to loved ones. A friend once left me a note saying, ‘Your bread makes me feel so warm and cared for.’ — Claire

Table linens: I swear by Atelier Saucier cloth napkins. They’re made in L.A. with reclaimed fabric from fashion houses. They make ordinary days feel like an special occasion, as if there’s always something to celebrate. — Megan Morning ritual: I drink my coffee in an East Fork mug — it’s beautiful and sturdy and feels good in my hands. I even take the mug camping because coffee is just not the same without it. — Jordan

Dinner hack: In a family with an omnivorous dad, a menopausal vegan mom, and a ravenous 14-year-old, I find cooking a meal that everyone likes is challenging. But we’re all into Gotham Greens Vegan Pesto. I’ll cook a box of pasta, and three minutes before the pasta is done, throw in chopped broccoli. After straining, I mix in the pesto and top with white beans. Dinner is served! — Michele Podcast: I’ve listened to every episode of the Handsome podcast with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. It's like going to brunch with your three funniest friends. — Mary

Family destination: White Sands National Park in New Mexico is absolutely serene with beautiful views, and kids love sliding down the sand hills. Who knew miles and miles of soft white sand could be so fun? It’s the best day you didn’t know you needed! — Remi Game changer: I’m the books editor at Real Simple, so I read many hours a day. I just got a remote control page turner for my e-reader. Now I can turn pages with my hands under my pillow or blanket, and easily read while walking on a treadmill. — Kristyn

Simple pleasure: In the spring, the nicest feeling is noticing the branches and vines slowly waking up, ready to soak up the sunshine. On a recent trip to Oregon wine country, I learned the term for this moment: bud break! — Ivy

Thank you to everyone who wrote in! We adore this community so much.

As for a little personal update, I’ve been going on more dates and went to dinner with a funny dad from New Jersey. While planning, I suggested meeting in the middle, which he pointed out was Staten Island. We decided to commit to the bit and met at an old-school steakhouse with Goodfellas vibes. I wore a white shirt and denim jacket and corduroys, although I would have definitely worn this dress if I’d had it! — Joanna

Never not texting my friends with possible outfit photos

P.S. Next week, I’ll be sharing more on dating in my personal issue! 🙈

From Kate Baer’s poetry book And Yet

Thank you so much for reading Big Salad.

Life is weird!

