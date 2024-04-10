For a future issue of Big Salad, please use this short web form to tell us about something you love. We're especially eager for recommendations on these topics:

Culture: Books, TV shows, movies, podcasts, music

Fashion and beauty: Clothing, beauty products, jewelry, shoes, bags, swimsuits, drugstore finds

Home: Affordable art, candles, lighting, furniture, kitchen gadgets, Ikea or Trader Joe's finds

Entertaining: Hosting tips, crowd-pleasing recipes, party playlists, linens and serveware

Travel: Packing essentials, travel tips, favorite hotels, go-to destinations

Personal: Simple pleasures, best advice, parenting hack, celebrity spotting, anything in the world that you love.

Please give us your recommendations on this web form!

We're excited to discover your surprises and delights. Thank you so much for sharing!

P.S. You can also participate by emailing newsletter@cupofjo.com with subject line: recommendation.

(Photo by valbar STUDIO/Stocksy.)