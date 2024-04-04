We’re excited to invite you to a Big Salad gathering in Chicago with Joanna Goddard and the Big Salad team…

Where: Everybody’s Coffee, 935 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago

When: Thursday, April 25th. Doors open at 6 p.m., talk begins at 7 p.m.

What: Come hang out with fellow Big Salad and Cup of Jo readers and enjoy cookies and soft drinks provided by Lula Cafe. Once everyone takes their seats, Joanna Goddard will have a conversation — about writing, dating, life, movies, celebrities, you name it — with special guest Hunter Harris, who writes the brilliant pop culture newsletter, Hung Up.

General admission tickets are $20. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to bigsaladchicago.eventbrite.com.

We can’t wait to see you!!! The night is going to be fun. xoxo

