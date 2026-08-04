Hi! How are you?

Fall is approaching, and I’m excited to make apple crisp and spot little kids staggering around with giant backpacks. After a summer in cut-offs, I’m ready to live in jeans again. My brother teases me for dressing like Seinfeld — jeans with a button-down, on repeat — but it’s such a great everyday uniform, so why mess with it?

Today, we’re partnering with Old Navy to share their new fall denim lineup. The pairs all ring in under $50 and it’s the kind of denim you can move in. Plus, when it comes to inclusive sizing, Old Navy consistently nails it. Every jean style comes in sizes 0-30, petite and tall. And since they hire a variety of models, you can see the looks worn in different sizes online.

We asked a few friends to try on our favorites from Old Navy’s latest drop. Here are our top picks for fall, and we’d love to hear what you think…

Joanna Goddard, founder of Big Salad and Cup of Jo

Size: 8 | Height: 5’6”

“These jeans fit like they were made for me.”

Jeans: I love the barrel silhouette of Old Navy’s arc barrel jeans. The legs were a little wider than I’d expected, but the shape grew on me as I paired them with a bunch of tops. I tried a gingham blouse, a vintage T-shirt, a cropped sweater — everything worked! But a simple, white button-down shirt showed off the jeans the most.

The jeans fit true-to-size, and in the back, they have that old-school wedgie fit, which I love. They’d make great travel jeans because they’re comfy enough for a long flight, and I could also see myself knocking around the neighborhood in them, or just working from home.

Fall faves: I grew up partly in England, so I love cool weather and even rain. Every October, our Brooklyn block goes wild for Halloween, so my kids and I discuss costumes for months leading up to the big night. Can’t wait to wear these jeans with different sweaters and jackets.

Natasha Pickowicz, pastry chef and cookbook author

Size: 6 | Height: 5’6”

“The crop is super cute — I like to show a little ankle.”

Jeans: As soon as I reached for these high-rise, baggy barrel jeans, I noticed the rich, vintage-y wash of the denim — a true royal blue — which is perfect for pairing with primary colors and bright pieces, like a yellow tee and red flats.

These jeans are thick and sturdy, with a little give — the kind of pants you want to wear for everyday tasks, like gardening or baking. I usually go for straight-leg jeans, so I appreciate that the barrel shape is subtle. They nip in at the waist but they’re nice and roomy in the leg. And the crop is super cute — I like to show a little ankle.

I’m the weirdo who wears jeans at the beach. I’m visiting my parents in San Diego next month, and I’ll definitely bring these along. When the weather cools down, I’ll wear them with my bomber jacket and maybe a colorful sock to pop against the dark wash.

Fall faves: As a Libra, I LOVE autumn! All summer, I look forward to chilly days and pulling on a pair of jeans. There’s nothing more fun than bringing out my hot pot — cooking tiny bits of mushroom and tofu, and gathering with friends around the bubbling soup.

Tembe Denton-Hurst, novelist and writer of Extracurricular newsletter

Size: 20 | Height: 5’7”

“They’re so comfortable — it’s almost like I’m not wearing jeans!”

Jeans: I went for the high-rise, wide-leg jeans in a mid-tone wash for that classic blue-jean look. They’re slightly softer than what I usually wear with a lived-in feel that I love. And my butt looks great in them!

I first tried these on in size 18, but the size 20 was a better fit. The waist is very high, and hits exactly where I want it to. I also like that the leg is relaxed throughout and doesn’t hug my thighs. Everything is in the right place and so comfortable — it’s almost like I’m not wearing jeans!

I knew immediately that I wanted to pair them with a white tank — à la Beyoncé in ‘Crazy In Love.’ (I remember watching the music video and thinking: This is the coolest woman in the world.) For chilly days, I’d throw on my favorite denim jacket. I’d also love to dress up these jeans with a pointy heel, to wear out for drinks with friends.

Fall faves: Fall is my favorite time of year, bar none. The mild weather is perfect for outdoor hangs, like patio dinners or walks in the park. I’m looking forward to wearing these jeans to go apple picking upstate with my wife and our best friends. It’s one of our favorite traditions.

Nicki Sebastian, photographer

Size: 0 | Height: 5’4”

“The ’90s are so back.”

Jeans: After years of wearing high-waist jeans, I’m surprised at how much I love this low-rise, baggy pair. But the ’90s are so back. My friend was just telling me she bought the same pair while taking her kids back-to-school shopping. They’re SO good!

When I tried them on, my 13-year-old was like, ‘Wow, cool jeans!’ Which really says something. The light wash reminds me of my favorite pair of vintage jeans, and the pockets are sized perfectly, which is key. Baggy jeans often have long, oversized pockets, which can flatten the shape. But these jeans make me feel like I’ve still got it!

As a photographer, I don’t often wear jeans on set due to the lack of give, but I can move around as comfortably in these as a pair of leggings. My style is tomboyish, and I love how this pair looks with a cropped, boxy tee. I’m excited about the versatility they’ll bring to my work wardrobe.

Fall faves: Here in L.A., summer temps stretch into October. We look forward to autumn because the beaches are less crowded and the water is still so pleasant. But what really feels like fall is the start of cross country season. I grew up running cross country and now I coach my daughters’ team. I’m looking forward to wearing these jeans all season long.

Which denim styles do you like? (And how cute is this corduroy dress?) Please share in the comments! xo

(Photos of Joanna Goddard, Natasha Pickowicz, and Tembe Denton-Hurst by Weddings by Nato . Photos of Nicki Sebastian by Nicki Sebastian Photography .)

For inspiration, here are nine more fall pieces…

Jackets: chore, cropped, funnel-neck.

Tops: poplin, ribbed, crew neck.

Dresses: denim, plaid, ruffles.

(Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)

Thank you so much for reading, we love you. Coming up, lots of great issues, including how to have a vaginal orgasm (for real). Have a great week. xoxo

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