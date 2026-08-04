Big Salad

Big Salad

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Megan L. (she/her)'s avatar
Megan L. (she/her)
15h

Grateful for the price inclusivity! My body tends to fluctuate often so I appreciate being able to affordably purchase different size jeans for different times in my life; plus, I live in a very rural town where I have to mail order the bulk of my clothes and old navy continues to be a reliable dependable resource. Love seeing the cool ladies on a budget! xo

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marie Mutricy's avatar
marie Mutricy
14h

Hiiiiii ! Love Cup of Jo, love Big Salad, but can I just say very gently that I don't want to talk or think about fall right now ? I know for some part of the world, school is going to start soon but like... Summer as a season, we have almost to months still to go... I'd like to savour it.. Just a thougt ! Cheers ! Marie

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