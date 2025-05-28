Welcome to The May Edit! How’s it going? Freddie and I just got back from a weekend at the beach, and I’m excited to share an amazing cottage rental discovery with you next Tuesday. (We’ll be starting to send short and punchy Tuesday emails every other week.) Feel free to sign up for a paid subscription here, if you’d like to get all the emails.

On Friday, we’re featuring fashion designer Somsack Sikhounmuong, of Alex Mill, who reveals an offbeat vacation destination and how to wear a button-up shirt so you look like a Copenhagen girl. Excited to share!

“When traveling with family, I like wearing pajamas (versus a ratty tee) when making eggs together in the morning or watching a movie with the cousins before bed. How cute is this pair from Folkloore?” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder “Anton begged to get some kinetic sand at the toy store, and I have to admit, it's incredible. The dry, moldable sand feels so good in your hands. Anton even skipped screen time last night to build a castle, which equals the world's most enthusiastic recommendation from an 11-year-old.” — Joanna

“A few months ago, the lovely Erika Veurink surprised me with an adorable mini version of L.L. Bean’s tote, and *every time* I go out, people give it compliments. The bag is roomy enough to hold all the essentials, plus a summer novel , and you can also get it monogrammed.” — Jannelle Sanchez , Cup of Jo editor “For my son’s birthday, we hosted a big, chaotic party at home. I wanted to serve easy food that both kids and adults would enjoy, and I settled on an herb-y pasta salad, pizza bites (the dads DELETED these in two seconds), and a plate of berries, which were perfect for toddlers.” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director

“I don’t always like listening to celebrities interviewing celebrities — they sometimes go back and forth just complimenting each other — but I loved Amy Poehler’s podcast episode with Michelle Obama and her brother (‘Do you call her Mrs. Obama?’ Amy asks him). Remembering Michelle’s 2014 cameo on Parks & Recs, Amy says, ‘I was very jazzed, and I went to say my line and I drooled. Do you not remember? I’m so glad. I full on drooled.’” — Joanna “My friend makes delicious desserts from scratch, so when she brought cookies on a camping trip, I assumed they were handmade. But no! She told me they were Trader Joe’s Super Chocolately Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough. Now I’m wondering if there’s a new contender for the best supermarket refrigerated cookie dough.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor

My twin sister was the first person who turned me onto Rothy’s shoes. She told me that doctors find them cute and comfy for walking around all day. “My friend even wrote an article about how medical shows aren’t realistic,” she told me. “One of the main reasons is that everyone should be wearing Rothy’s.” Then my friend Erika — a model and fashion writer in NYC — raved about how great (and machine washable) they are. Sold from all angles, I tried their casual clogs and now wear them all the time. I love the cushion-y contoured footbed, and they’re easy to slip on for a morning coffee walk or to play basketball at the park with the kids.

Rothy’s is having their friends and family sale right now, so I’m eyeing their buckle slides, which would be perfect for summer travel — no blisters, no breaking in. I also love wearing their ballet flats with jeans and white tees, and these lollipop red flats would make a work outfit pop. You can see all their styles here, if you’d like.

Says Andrea on How Do You Know Your Partner Is the One: “I’ve never commented before, but this post touched me. I’m also divorced, and I started dating again in my 40s. Within three months of meeting my now-husband, we both knew: this was it. There’s a clarity that comes with age. Our love wasn’t flashy or impulsive; it was quiet and steady. The kind of love where you sit on the couch together and read in companionable silence. I wasn’t anxious — just calm and safe. That’s how I knew.”

Says Jennifer on 7 Things I Spotted People Wearing in Paris: “Tucking in a shirt all-the-way feels so hard after decades of a half tuck. Maybe this is the push I needed.”

Says Catharine on Found! The 15 Best Books to Read This Summer: “I read Tilt by Emma Pattee last month. The novel opens with a nine-month-pregnant woman in a Portland, Oregon, Ikea when a massive earthquake hits. The book keeps coming back into my brain, and I'm still trying to make sense of the shock and awe.”

