“I never buy myself nice jewelry, but this year, I decided to treat myself to these Eclipse earrings as a reward for finishing my latest cookbook. I am always on the lookout for everyday earrings that feel as good with a sweatshirt and jeans as they do with a cocktail dress. When I saw a friend of a friend wearing them one night at dinner, I fell in love with them instantly.” — Jenny Rosenstrach, cookbook writer and Cup of Jo food columnist “My kids and I have been going on early morning walks. Our neighborhood smells like freshly watered lawns, a scent that always takes me back. I’m so grateful to re-experience the joy of a childhood summer with my toddler and baby.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor

“Aperitivo!!! I spend every summer taking advantage of the evening light by ending my workday with a snack in the sunshine. Potato chips, Castelvetrano olives, pan con tomate, and an amaro spritz. Just add a good playlist and a cute tablecloth and voilà!” — Ali LaBelle , creative director “We’re following the Olympics (and loving the memes!!) and also watched the Simone Biles Rising doc. The story makes her return to the games all the more awe-inspiring. She is absolutely thrilling to watch.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor

We asked a few friends about the first song they fell for…

Joanna Goddard “In high school, I had a crush on a guy at the restaurant where I worked, and when Waterfalls by TLC came on during a shift, it felt like the sexiest moment of my life to date.”

Hunter Harris “When I was little, Patti LaBelle’s 1997 album Flame was in rotation in my mom’s Mazda Millenia, and I’d play it on the stereo system at home. I’d choreograph dances to When You Talk About Love and perform them on our fireplace. I still remember every inflection, every ad lib! I interviewed Patti LaBelle a few years ago, and it felt surreal. She was everything I wanted her to be.”

Ruth Chan: “Popsicle by New Kids on the Block. It came up on my Spotify just the other day, and, gosh, I still love that song!”

Catherine Newman “The first record I ever bought was Andy Gibb’s Love Is Thicker than Water. It cost 95 cents, and I was nine. I had such a big crush on him that the sound of his voice made me feel all liquid-y and strange.”

Jannelle Sanchez: “In fifth grade, my cousin Daniella made me a mix, and the one song I played nonstop was Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. I lip synced in my mirror all the time. To this day, one of my daydreams is finding a karaoke partner who will perform it with me! (My husband would never.)"

Says Rachel on What It Felt Like to Have Sex for the First Time Post-Divorce: “I am also navigating post-divorce dating and had a terrible fear of the sex part. And the love part. And the trust part. And the whole I couldn't survive that kind of hurt again part. Other than that, all good! 😬 But after a few dodgy dates, I found someone lovely. Thank you so much for providing a safe space to talk about this stuff.”

Says Kathleen on Catherine Newman Shares 12 Cool Things for a Messy, Funny, Joyous Life: “What a relief it is to hear ‘this part of parenting is my favorite’ from anyone with kids older than me. It helps me unclench.” Adds Denise, “I read Sandwich and felt seen. Menopause rage, empty nest, aging parents, all of it.

is a truth-teller in the best way.”

Say Chiara on How Great Is This Life Advice: “I can’t even put into words how much I love everything that Chanel Miller puts into the world. Another Big Salad banger!”

