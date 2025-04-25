Pretty Pajamas, Career Advice, and Being Touchstarved
Hi! How is your week? My mom is visiting this weekend, which is always a treat.
For today’s issue, we talked to, a health educator, writer, and strategist. (You may remember her beauty uniform and advice on pregnancy and sex.) Erica now writes the newsletter Soft Boundaries, which she describes as “a gentle space to help you explore the boundaries of your inner world.”
She lives in Los Angeles with her fiancée and feels excited to be approaching 40. “I was a late bloomer and came out at 33. I’m happy to be engaged to a woman I love so much,” she told us. “I think this is the best phase yet — I feel like I can take care of myself in a way that I really couldn’t before.”
Here, Erica shares her romantic proposal story, plus three podcasts, the best thing about strength training, and how she finally got super soft skin…
Career advice: Don’t feel like you have to take a chartered path. I went to culinary school, then studied art history, then worked in fashion PR, then became a doula. In every new context, my old skills kept bringing me more opportunities, which was really beautiful. If you make sure that every step of the path fills you with joy and curiosity, and you give it your all, you’ll always get something back, even if you don’t know exactly where you’ll end up.
Sweatpants: I love New Zealand-based Entire Studios, especially their heavy sweatpants. They drape beautifully and hold up over time. My favorite color is the washed black — it goes with everything but still has depth.
Furniture: At home, I unwind in this cozy reading area. The chair-pouf combo is from Pottery Barn Teen — they make great furniture for petite people. I’m 5’2” on a good day, so I need small things.
Health: Many of us are touch-starved. Even in romantic relationships, we can feel undernourished. We may be busy, on our phones, or just anxious and overwhelmed. Touch doesn’t have to be sexual — it can be as simple as holding hands, crossing your legs over someone else’s legs, or sharing a long hug with a friend in the middle of the day. The feeling of a counterweight of somebody else's body against yours is so powerful and brings us back into our bodies. In a world that continues to disconnect us, prioritizing touch feels like an act of resistance. If you’re feeling lonely today, ask for a hug, ask to hold a hand. We all deserve this. (I was recently interviewed about touch for this beautiful book.)