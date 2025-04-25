Hi! How is your week? My mom is visiting this weekend, which is always a treat.

She lives in Los Angeles with her fiancée and feels excited to be approaching 40. “I was a late bloomer and came out at 33. I’m happy to be engaged to a woman I love so much,” she told us. “I think this is the best phase yet — I feel like I can take care of myself in a way that I really couldn’t before.”

Here, Erica shares her romantic proposal story, plus three podcasts, the best thing about strength training, and how she finally got super soft skin…

Career advice: Don’t feel like you have to take a chartered path. I went to culinary school, then studied art history, then worked in fashion PR, then became a doula. In every new context, my old skills kept bringing me more opportunities, which was really beautiful. If you make sure that every step of the path fills you with joy and curiosity, and you give it your all, you’ll always get something back, even if you don’t know exactly where you’ll end up. Sweatpants: I love New Zealand-based Entire Studios, especially their heavy sweatpants. They drape beautifully and hold up over time. My favorite color is the washed black — it goes with everything but still has depth.