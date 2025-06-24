Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachael Aubrey's avatar
Rachael Aubrey
1d

Okay I would realllllllly love you to go back in your brain to when you were mothering young children and like, what worked for you? Think 2+4. Did you wake up before your kids, what did you do to survive? What would you do differently? What would you do the same? Does it ever end? Lol I know once you’re past that phase you’re past it but I AM STILL IN IT LOL. Help, please. 🤎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marisa R's avatar
Marisa R
1d

I would like to know, as specifically as you can, what went wrong in your marriage and how/why did things change?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture