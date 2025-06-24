send us your big and small qs! we're doing an AMA!
I'm an open book and always happy to tackle any questions, from aging and anxiety to dating and friendship to money and NYC. Or just about lipstick!
Hi!! We are in England right now and the boys went to the playground and I have an hour to myself. I’m in the mood for some girl talk! Do you have any questions or topics you‘d like to discuss? If you’d like, please submit your big or small questions for this Friday’s Ask Me Anything issue of Big Salad on this short form, and I’ll give you my honest answers. :)
Love, Joannaxo
Okay I would realllllllly love you to go back in your brain to when you were mothering young children and like, what worked for you? Think 2+4. Did you wake up before your kids, what did you do to survive? What would you do differently? What would you do the same? Does it ever end? Lol I know once you’re past that phase you’re past it but I AM STILL IN IT LOL. Help, please. 🤎
I would like to know, as specifically as you can, what went wrong in your marriage and how/why did things change?