Hello, my loves,

When my marriage ended, readers were unbelievably kind. When I started dating (and having sex), the comment section was packed with advice. When I fell in love, I felt like flopping on the bed to tell you all about it. And during my recent breakup, this space, once again, was a soft landing. This hive mind is such a gift.

Today we’re launching a new column — Impossible Questions — where readers can share their own big life questions with the group. Then we can band together and help each other run through any storm.

First up:

A reader named Sara came to us with a jaw-dropping discovery: “I was just going through my husband’s suitcase (he travels a lot for work) to look for laundry, and I found a thong and condoms.”

Record scratch. What happened next?