Become a regular somewhere you like. I walk to Liz’s Book Bar a couple times a week to browse or meet a friend, and I now know the owner, the baristas, and other customers, and it feels so good. And we’ve loved eating pasta at Frankies Spuntino for the past two decades. Before my dad came to visit this weekend, I asked him what he’d like to do in Brooklyn, and he said, “Well, we should probably go to Frankies, just on principle.” Made me laugh, but I agree that it’s so nice to go somewhere cheerful and familiar, where (wait for it) everybody knows your name.

What would you add? What little rituals or hacks make your life easier? I’d love to know! xo