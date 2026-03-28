12 Practical Things That Make Life Easier
Like a stamp drawer, European raincoat, and fridge ingredient you might disagree with.
Hi! How’s your week going?
The other day, my Midwestern friend Erika Veurink wrote a newsletter featuring 17 extremely practical recommendations. As a pragmatic raised-in-Michigan girl myself, I thought I’d share my own things that make life easier (and I’d love to hear yours)…
Nothing’s more satisfying than having a drawer full of stamps and notecards at the ready. You never know when you’ll need to send a sympathy or thank-you card. Plus, how cool are these Jeopardy and Ali ones?
You may disagree (I’m scared for Jenny to read this!) but we keep minced garlic and ginger in our fridge. They taste good and take zero seconds to prep on busy nights.
Many years ago, a friend refreshed her underwear drawer with a dozen pairs of new black underwear. It felt like an answer to a riddle — before that, I’d just worn ratty underwear of all colors and sizes until they disintegrated. My favorites are these 100% cotton ones.
We also set up household subscriptions for toilet paper, paper towel, tampons, shampoo and conditioner, so we never think about them and never run out.
After trying a bunch of alarm clocks with bells and whistles, only to have them break down or malfunction in the middle of the night, we decided to get the world’s simplest alarm clock, recommended by my friend Liz. It’s super basic, and I swear by it to the moon and back.
If I’m throwing a party or dinner, I just pick a date and send the invitation — then whoever can come can come! I’ve found that if you ask people when they’re free and then try to find a date that works for everyone, it will take forever and never happen.
One way to deepen friendships, I find, is to have recurring hangouts. I set up weekly walks with two friends, and they bring me so much joy! Every Monday, my friend Andy and I stroll to get coffee; and I take an evening walk with my friend Haley on Thursdays. You don’t need to make plans from scratch every time, and you always have something to look forward to.
My kids’ dad (my ex? I never know what to call him) has a green thumb, and he advised me to simply water all the plants in our house on Saturdays. It’s easy to remember, and they’re all surviving — maybe even thriving?
I finally got a good rain jacket!!! For DECADES I didn’t have a raincoat and just got soaked whenever it sprinkled or poured. Then, one drizzly day, I realized enough was enough, and I got a Danish jacket and never looked back. April, bring it on.
When I put a new number in my phone, I jot down who the person is, so I don’t forget later. Recent examples: “Grace from Toby’s taekwondo,” “Franko Michigan handyman,” and “Holly the mom at Poppy’s who loves Paris.”
Dimmer switches for lamps are the cheapest, simplest way to make a room feel glowy.
Become a regular somewhere you like. I walk to Liz’s Book Bar a couple times a week to browse or meet a friend, and I now know the owner, the baristas, and other customers, and it feels so good. And we’ve loved eating pasta at Frankies Spuntino for the past two decades. Before my dad came to visit this weekend, I asked him what he’d like to do in Brooklyn, and he said, “Well, we should probably go to Frankies, just on principle.” Made me laugh, but I agree that it’s so nice to go somewhere cheerful and familiar, where (wait for it) everybody knows your name.
What would you add? What little rituals or hacks make your life easier? I’d love to know! xo
Ever since I discovered the French brand Sézane a decade ago, I’ve worn their beautiful, timeless clothing on repeat. Here are a few pieces I’m loving from the new spring collection…
Jacket: This sleeveless suit jacket looks pretty and polished with trousers, and would also be cool paired with denim.
Tank: I love the braided strap on this linen tank, which comes in three lovely colors: biscuit, green, and navy.
Dress: How sexy is this dress? It would be fun to wear to a wedding or party.
Cardigan: I’m into the buttoned-up, slightly nautical vibes of this sleeveless cardigan. I’d love to pull it on for work meetings or dinners with friends.
See the full spring collection here, if you’d like. (And how cute are these sandals?)
Also, here is a sweet reminder that some things are better when they’re not easy! I love this story about Kurt Vonnegut and his wife. xoxo
How Dreamy Is Anne Helen Petersen’s Book-Filled Island Cottage?
Erin Boyle Lives in an 800-Square-Foot Apartment With Her Family of Five
Meet the Cup of Jo/Big Salad Team. We’ve got some new faces around here.
What Are Your Kids’ Love Languages? At bedtime, I asked Anton a question…
A Milk Chocolate Taste Test. The winner was clear.
Babaà Giveaway and Discount Code. Our favorite time of year!
(Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)
Thank you so much for being here! Coming up: a beautiful interview with poet Ada Limón and four ways to make friends as an adult that aren’t “join a club.” Lots of love, as always. xoxo
Jo! Trader Joe’s sells frozen ginger and garlic cubes that are as good as fresh, but as easy as the minced refrigerated stuff. They have completely changed my cooking game!!!
This is going to sound incredibly anal but I make a menu for each week and it’s based how tired I know I will be on that day. I know Wednesdays I’m starting to run out of steam, so it’s normally something super easy or leftovers from a bigger meal earlier in the week. With the meals all planned out, there is zero decision to be made at the end of the work day.