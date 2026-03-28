Big Salad

Big Salad

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tri_sarah_tops's avatar
tri_sarah_tops
12h

Jo! Trader Joe’s sells frozen ginger and garlic cubes that are as good as fresh, but as easy as the minced refrigerated stuff. They have completely changed my cooking game!!!

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Rebecca Foley's avatar
Rebecca Foley
12h

This is going to sound incredibly anal but I make a menu for each week and it’s based how tired I know I will be on that day. I know Wednesdays I’m starting to run out of steam, so it’s normally something super easy or leftovers from a bigger meal earlier in the week. With the meals all planned out, there is zero decision to be made at the end of the work day.

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