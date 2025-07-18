Hello! How’s your week going?

Yesterday Freddie and I recorded a podcast episode, during which he talks about our falling in love, how it feels to get recognized in the wild, his trick for turning around a bad day, and how he and Obama went gray at the same time. He’s excited to officially meet you, and we’ll be sharing it here next week. :)

Today, we’re featuring our second annual Swimsuit Issue. We asked friends and readers what suits they swear by, and they reveal their gorgeous finds, below. In case it’s helpful, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is happening right now, so you can find swimsuits on sale, like this sultry halter and fun bikini, as well as the flip flops everyone in New York seems to be wearing.

Finally, in the photo above, my friend Kendra — photographed by her husband Seth — is wearing a suit very similar to this one. Love those straps!

Here are 13 more gorgeous suits, plus a pep talk and fun question…

“J.Crew’s 1993 bikini top makes me feel like a chic French lady — it’s the underwire! — and the Hallie bottom are high waisted, which works well for postpartum.” — Selena Ma, recruiter