Welcome to The November Edit! What do you have planned this week? The boys are getting haircuts today — gotta look fresh at that Thanksgiving table, haha — and I’m tearing through the compulsive novel Long Island (have you read it?).

This month, we’ve sent four Big Salad issues:

I was so excited to introduce my new boyfriend to you, and I loved reading your sweet comments. He’s meeting my mom tonight, wish us luck!

11 friends showed us their gorgeous party looks (the skirts are great)

LaTonya Yvette shares how to make home a haven, plus the necklace she never takes off and a parenting tip that moved us

Our annual Gift Guide packed full of 45+ ideas from graphic designer Erin Jang, brand founder Laura Jackson, and books/beauty writer Tembe Denton-Hurst

Have a wonderful holiday, and we will be back in your inbox next Friday…

Holiday cards: “I ordered photo cards and my neighborhood ‘niece’ helped me stamp them. At one point, she went to find Toby and Anton because, as she said, ‘I gotta go tell the boys we are doing business.’” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder TV show: “Bad Sisters is back! My twin and I text after every episode of this dark comedy, all about five sisters who plan a murder in Ireland. Season 2 is out now, and I can’t wait to see what they’re getting up to.” — Joanna

Boots: “When the temps start to drop, I wear these shearling clog boots 24/7. They’re spendy, but I’ve had mine for almost a decade. They’ve gotten me through snowy New York winters and now I wear them in the Seattle rain. (You can sometimes find them on Poshmark.)” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director Accessory: “My daughter, Willa, is in a ‘hair clippy’ phase and this ice cream one is so cute.” — Maureen

Simple pleasure: “During winter break, my family always work on a puzzle. Charley Harper is one of my favorite nature artists and makes 300-piece puzzles, which are perfect for kids. They’re so beautiful, the kind of puzzle you just want to leave out.” — Erin Jang, graphic designer and illustrator Hosting tradition: “Before holiday dinners, my kids make homemade place cards and choose where everyone sits. They consider who each person might like to chat with; it’s really sweet.” — Joanna

Recipe: “We’ve added Jenny’s cheesy bean bake to our weekly rotation. I buy heirloom Rancho Gordo beans, which kick up the flavor. It’s super comforting and comes together in a snap.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor

Craft: “My kids and I have gotten into air dry clay — it’s easy to work with, and we have fun chats while working with our hands. I bought ABC cookie cutters, so we’ve been making hand-painted letter ornaments to give to family and friends.” — Kaitlyn

After I introduced my boyfriend, Freddie, who is a teacher, a reader named Claire wrote: “I teach middle school, and my brother has Down syndrome. I regularly talk about him to my students because (1) he’s an icon, and (2) it’s a chill low-key way to make disability feel like NBD and fun and normal! He came to my school today, and kids were swarming the door. The hallway was a din of ‘Cal’s here!’ ‘Cal?’ ‘Yeah! Cal!!!’ It made my heart explode that he was THE CELEBRITY OF CELEBRITIES.”

In reply to our Gift Guide, Jessica said, “Why did I tear up when Tembe said she peeked behind the curtain and learned to make her own magic?”

Finally, a San Francisco-based reader named Annie wrote: “I’ve been a CoJ reader for 12 years, ever since Joanna wrote about our wedding announcement. Wanted to share that I liked Stella's holiday dress so much that I got it. My kids are divided on whether the holes are acceptable for holiday parties, but I love it.”

Annie, a Big Salad reader

Let’s have some fun! We made you a Connections puzzle based on past Big Salad issues. Email us at newsletter@cupofjo.com if you can solve it!

Plus, read our Big Salad gift guide, if you’d like. xoxo

(Bean bake photo by Christine Han for The Weekday Vegetarians . Ornament photo by MANEHgifts / Etsy .

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but I’m curious: What are you grateful for, as we head into this weekend? I’m grateful for this smart, funny, beautiful community; teenagers who crack me up; and the fact that my friend is bringing cheesy potatoes to Thanksgiving dinner. Lots of love to you, and take gentle care.

