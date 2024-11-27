Happy Thanksgiving Weekend!
Our November Edit: what we've been reading, watching and eating. Plus, a reader shares her great holiday dress.
Welcome to The November Edit! What do you have planned this week? The boys are getting haircuts today — gotta look fresh at that Thanksgiving table, haha — and I’m tearing through the compulsive novel Long Island (have you read it?).
This month, we’ve sent four Big Salad issues:
I was so excited to introduce my new boyfriend to you, and I loved reading your sweet comments. He’s meeting my mom tonight, wish us luck!
11 friends showed us their gorgeous party looks (the skirts are great)
LaTonya Yvette shares how to make home a haven, plus the necklace she never takes off and a parenting tip that moved us
Our annual Gift Guide packed full of 45+ ideas from graphic designer Erin Jang, brand founder Laura Jackson, and books/beauty writer Tembe Denton-Hurst
Have a wonderful holiday, and we will be back in your inbox next Friday…
Holiday cards: “I ordered photo cards and my neighborhood ‘niece’ helped me stamp them. At one point, she went to find Toby and Anton because, as she said, ‘I gotta go tell the boys we are doing business.’” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder
TV show: “Bad Sisters is back! My twin and I text after every episode of this dark comedy, all about five sisters who plan a murder in Ireland. Season 2 is out now, and I can’t wait to see what they’re getting up to.” — Joanna
Boots: “When the temps start to drop, I wear these shearling clog boots 24/7. They’re spendy, but I’ve had mine for almost a decade. They’ve gotten me through snowy New York winters and now I wear them in the Seattle rain. (You can sometimes find them on Poshmark.)” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director
Accessory: “My daughter, Willa, is in a ‘hair clippy’ phase and this ice cream one is so cute.” — Maureen
Simple pleasure: “During winter break, my family always work on a puzzle. Charley Harper is one of my favorite nature artists and makes 300-piece puzzles, which are perfect for kids. They’re so beautiful, the kind of puzzle you just want to leave out.” — Erin Jang, graphic designer and illustrator
Hosting tradition: “Before holiday dinners, my kids make homemade place cards and choose where everyone sits. They consider who each person might like to chat with; it’s really sweet.” — Joanna
Recipe: “We’ve added Jenny’s cheesy bean bake to our weekly rotation. I buy heirloom Rancho Gordo beans, which kick up the flavor. It’s super comforting and comes together in a snap.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor
Craft: “My kids and I have gotten into air dry clay — it’s easy to work with, and we have fun chats while working with our hands. I bought ABC cookie cutters, so we’ve been making hand-painted letter ornaments to give to family and friends.” — Kaitlyn
A cool canvas pennant that LaTonya Yvette displays in her home
The peanut butter bonbons on Joanna’s holiday wishlist
Laura Jackson’s hoop earrings from our Gift Guide
After I introduced my boyfriend, Freddie, who is a teacher, a reader named Claire wrote: “I teach middle school, and my brother has Down syndrome. I regularly talk about him to my students because (1) he’s an icon, and (2) it’s a chill low-key way to make disability feel like NBD and fun and normal! He came to my school today, and kids were swarming the door. The hallway was a din of ‘Cal’s here!’ ‘Cal?’ ‘Yeah! Cal!!!’ It made my heart explode that he was THE CELEBRITY OF CELEBRITIES.”
In reply to our Gift Guide, Jessica said, “Why did I tear up when Tembe said she peeked behind the curtain and learned to make her own magic?”
Finally, a San Francisco-based reader named Annie wrote: “I’ve been a CoJ reader for 12 years, ever since Joanna wrote about our wedding announcement. Wanted to share that I liked Stella's holiday dress so much that I got it. My kids are divided on whether the holes are acceptable for holiday parties, but I love it.”
Let’s have some fun! We made you a Connections puzzle based on past Big Salad issues. Email us at newsletter@cupofjo.com if you can solve it!
Ashley C. Ford Shares How Poverty Makes It Hard to Figure Out What You Like. The author tells us about she learned her own preferences, which now include egg-y breakfasts and a dangerously sexy fragrance.
My First Date After Divorce. “I blacked out and resuscitated myself a dozen times during the cab ride to dinner.”
How Dreamy Is Anne Helen Petersen's Book-Filled Island Cottage? Plus, the culture reporter on Taylor Swift gossip.
Gift Guide #1: Brothers. 10 gifts, including cool slippers and a funny game.
Gift Guide #2: Best Friends. 10 presents, like gooey cookies and velvet bag.
Gift Guide #3: Kids. 10 fun ideas, including mini cereal (always so exciting!).
Gift Guide #4: Moms. 11 gifts, such as chocolate mice and the best blush.
Gift Guide #5: Boyfriends/Husbands. 10 presents, like a glowy lamp and swapping your favorite books.
Gift Guide #6: Sisters. 11 gifts, including a buttery cheese and the perfect shirt.
Gift Guide #7: Dads. 12 present ideas, including a buzzy book and funny treats.
Gift Guide #8: Girlfriends/Wives. 12 gifts, like sexy undies and fancy snacks.
My Go-To Place for Holiday Presents. Offbeat ideas for everyone on your list.
Plus, read our Big Salad gift guide, if you’d like. xoxo
(Bean bake photo by Christine Han for The Weekday Vegetarians. Ornament photo by MANEHgifts / Etsy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like. Thank you so much.)
There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but I’m curious: What are you grateful for, as we head into this weekend? I’m grateful for this smart, funny, beautiful community; teenagers who crack me up; and the fact that my friend is bringing cheesy potatoes to Thanksgiving dinner. Lots of love to you, and take gentle care.
Annie, I am also based in San Francisco, and wanted to say, you look absolutely lovely in this dress! I hope your kids will warm up to the dress and love you in it too.
I'm grateful for my family. My husband is a true partner who has my back and my son is a hilarious and sweet toddler who keeps me on my toes!