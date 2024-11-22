Hi!

How’s your week going? First off, thank you for being so sweet about my new boyfriend last week. I was so excited to introduce you, and I loved reading your comments. Some made me laugh, like Rebecca’s: “The post that ignited a thousand group chats.” Others warmed my heart, like Aya’s: “Reading this was such a delight, and I felt like Elizabeth Bennet’s dad saying something like, ‘I could not have parted with you, [Joanna], to anyone less worthy.’” Sobbbbbbb. Thank you for being part of this community and chatting about all the wild ups/downs of life.

Today, we’re so excited to share our gift guide, plus fun holiday rituals (please share yours in the comments, if you’d like!)…

First up, here are four gifts on my own wishlist…

Napkin rings: These six napkin rings in rich brown would make a dinner party — or even Tuesday night pizza — feel special. Chocolate: My sister and I go nuts for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and this fancy version is 100x better. We’ve sent them to each other in past years, and I’m crossing my fingers for this December, too.

Lamp: Our house is warm and glowy — except for my bedroom which can feel spooky at night. On my wishlist is this recycled lamp with soft, pretty light. Scarf: My winter coat is perfunctory, so I’m hoping for a giant ice blue scarf to make things feel more elegant and beautiful. (It comes in 16 colors.)

Next up, three friends share their traditions and gift ideas…

Erin Jang is an incredible graphic designer and illustrator, as well as a good friend. You may recognize her work from The New York Times Magazine and books like How Are You Feeling and You Me We! She lives in NYC with her husband and two sons.

Erin’s holiday tradition is hosting a sleepover with her sister’s family. “After our kids ‘go to bed’ (they’re definitely wide awake, goofing off with cousins), we send the husbands out for late-night snacks and stay up to watch a movie,” she told us. “In the morning, we exchange gifts and take a neighborhood walk.“

Olive oil: Edible gifts are the best, and I’m a sucker for packaging. This olive oil with basil is so cute. I’d happily display the container (and even refill it!). Slipper socks: If I were choosing a present to give multiple people, it would be slipper socks. They’re fleece lined and come in fun colors.

Fruit tree: A citrus tree doesn’t require a green thumb, and you can look forward to the fruit it will bear. Years ago, I gave one to my mother-in-law, and it’s still thriving. Pouches: I’m always happy to give and receive Baggu pouches — you can never have too many. I’m forever running around the city, and these pouches make me feel organized even when I’m not!

Journal: The 365 Journal is my ideal notebook. The design is perfectly minimal — every blank page is numbered, one through 365. In the coming year, I’m hoping to keep a visual journal by sketching something every day. Print: I released a print for Heart of Dinner, an organization that addresses food insecurity and loneliness among Asian American elders. The print — called ‘gyeoul’ (Korean for ‘winter’) — honors the comforting foods and rituals of the season.

Lemon squeezer: A cool citrus squeezer would make a whimsical but also functional gift. Frame: This year, I’ve asked both my kids to make a drawing of our family, and I’ll display them in wooden frames. A few years ago, we did a gift swap with my sister’s family, and my son made her a family portrait. I was like, wait, I want that!

T-shirt: This is the perfect men’s T-shirt. The slub cotton and cut are just right. I've already given my husband a bunch, but he’s always happy to get a new one. Bookend: My husband has lots of books and records, and this cast iron pigeon would look fun on his shelves.

Chili crisp: We love Taiwanese noodles, and this chili crisp is amazing. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer and would also go well with a noodle meal kit. Lotion: I’m always begging my husband to moisturize his hands in the winter. This body lotion would be a fancy step up from his usual Aveeno, and I’m into the santal and vetiver scent.

Blanket: I was happy to design this cotton baby blanket, which is knit-to-order and can also be personalized. Kitchen set: I also worked with Material Kitchen to create a kid set of cooking utensils, including a mini-whisk, mini-spatula and fun card deck to build your own recipes. This next month, a portion of each sale will benefit One Love Community Fridge.

Puzzle: My older son is into birding, and Bird Collective has the best gifts, like a Birds of Eastern Northern America puzzle that comes with an identification key. Marker: Fair Play Projects is my go-to for art supplies, like these pixel markers, which let you draw your own 8-bit art.

is a broadcaster and founder of UK-based home goods brand

and writes

and writes a newsletter we read for entertaining and home decor ideas. She lives in East London with her husband and three children.

When it comes to holiday traditions, “I love trimming the tree with the kids,” she says. “We put on Christmas music and have a go at crafting our own decorations.”

Coffee-table book: The Seasonal Gardener’s cover is so pretty, I’d simply wrap it in a bow, instead of covering it with wrapping paper! It would pair well with seed packets or a nice pot. Glassware: These ripple drinking glasses come in beautiful colors and double as delightful vases.

Ceramics: I love the beauty of handmade plates; this one’s made in Japan. Jewelry: Hoop earrings from Otiumberg make for a lasting gift. I wear them all the time, and everyone asks where they’re from.

Scarf: Head scarves made of regenerative wool would make a great gift. Shampoo: We all love a nice pamper. I recently discovered shampoo bars scented with bergamot and rosemary. (Ed. note: U.S. readers might enjoy Conscia stones, which Erin Boyle swears by.)

Treasure chest: I gave my son a personalized treasure chest for his birthday — it even comes with a key! My kids collect things they find on walks, so I imagine it will soon be filled to the brim with stones. Game: Farm Bingo is fun to play when the whole family comes over. Our youngest is 18 months and doesn’t have a clue what’s going on but finds the calling out and excitement hilarious.

is a

and publishes the newsletter

. You may have read her novel,

, and earlier this year, she shared her

.

Tembe and her wife always host a ‘Friends Christmas.’ “My wife makes legendary hot chocolate,” she says. “She froths oat milk and slowly blends in chocolate. Then she puts a Hershey’s Kiss and cinnamon stick in every mug and serves it dusted with nutmeg and topped with a marshmallow snowman.”

“You have to create the things you want,” says Tembe. “It’s like, you get older and peek behind the curtain and there’s no one there. It’s just the women in your family who care about making things special for everyone. I have a deeper level of appreciation for my grandmother, aunts, and mom, and I look around and am like, ‘Wait, now it’s my turn to make that magic.’”

Bowl: I prefer eating from a bowl-plate (“blate”), versus a dinner plate. My wife and I are homebodies, and it’s nice to give your partner something you can enjoy at home together. Sweater: People are into mohair right now, and a sweater in a bold color — like tomato-y red — would make a fun gift for a friend.

Makeup: I love ultra-shiny lip balms, and so do all my friends. Eadem just launched their softening balms in great colors. Soap: Anything that elevates someone’s daily rituals makes a nice gift. Soft Services has an exfoliant buffing bar, which is pricey — Dove does not cost that — but also fancy and sexy.

Utensils: These hand-carved wooden cooking utensils are so beautiful. I’d pair with a fun food gift, like striped pasta. Candle: I’ve written LOTS of candle reviews for magazines, and Maison Louis Marie No. 4 is my top pick for gifting, because it’s such a straightforward, clean scent. It’s perfect for anyone who is hard to shop for.

Keyring: Craig Hill has a cool carabiner keyring that can be engraved. Playing cards: I come from a big game-playing family, and a deck of cards makes a fun stocking stuffer. It’s also a great group gift, because you can choose a different design for each person.

Funko Pop: For kids — or my dad, who’s a big fantasy nerd — I like giving Funko Pops of TV characters or real-life athletes. I also made a friend one of herself. Makeup kit: My six-year-old sister is in her dress-up era, so Super Smalls for play jewelry or makeup is my go-to, like this mermaid makeup kit.

Stories: “I listen to recordings of The Moth stories while working, so I put this collection of stories on my wishlist. It’s hard to find time to finish a whole book, but reading a short story in one sitting is perfect.” — Erin Romance: “In Seven Days in June by Tia Williams, the romance was fine, but I loved the mother-daughter relationship.” — Tembe Essays: “These game-changing essays cover everything from friendship to motherhood to business, and give women the tools to get what they want in life.” — Laura Art: “Christopher Neiman is one of my favorite illustrators. Pianoforte, his beautiful art book, follows his struggle to relearn piano as an adult.” — Erin

