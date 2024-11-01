Hi! How’s your week going? During this nail-biting time, we’re excited to chat about something warm and festive: holiday parties with loved ones.

A few weeks ago, I went to an election fundraiser with the dress code “cocktail attire.” I borrowed a sparkly skirt from a fashion editor friend and paired it with a soft sweater. The party itself was fun — my date wore this Tim Walz shirt under a blazer, haha — and the only scary part was I had to take the freight elevator up 16 floors. I’m the most claustrophobic person and it took everything I had!!!!

Here, 11 friends show us their gorgeous holiday party looks (the skirts are so good)…

Harling Ross: “Last year, my friend Nina hosted a holiday party and served incredible gingerbread cookies with maple glaze. I texted her the next morning to ask for the recipe, which she enthusiastically shared. For celebrations, I look for sparkly jewelry and tiny velvet bags on eBay.”

Erica Chidi: “One memorable gathering was a caviar and baked potato party — it was the perfect high/low way to kick off the season. I’ve been dressing monochromatically for 10 years, it’s just easier for my brain. I gravitate toward form-fitting midi dresses, plus a coat in the same color. I also like playful sheer socks.”

Kate Baer: “My friend Mo throws the best holiday gatherings. One year, she hired our kids' piano teacher to play, and it felt so fancy and sweet. I recently got this bright red suit, which makes me feel grown up. And I wear this sexy robe after showering while getting ready.”