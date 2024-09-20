Big Salad editor Kaitlyn Teer and me outside Seattle

Hi, how is your week going?

Today’s issue is a fun one! During Big Salad’s first year, we featured 30+ women sharing their favorite things — from jeans to party snacks to polar plunging — and today I’m excited to share mine.

We are also doing a big anniversary giveaway, where one lucky reader will win all 13 things, featured below. The giveaway is open to paid subscribers, as a heartfelt thank you. This newsletter is reader-supported, and we are always grateful for everyone who reads, shares, and comments. If you’d like to enter the giveaway, leave a comment on this post. A winner will be randomly selected next Tuesday.

(We also offer 50 comped annual subscriptions every month. If you’d like to get on the waitlist, please email newsletter@cupofjo.com and we’d be more than happy to add you.)

Without further ado, here are 13 surprises and delights…

Sweater: I’ve worn babaà sweaters, designed by my friend Marta in Spain, ever since discovering them in 2014. They’re heirloom quality, and I treasure the idea of passing them down to children and grandchildren. This navy one feels especially soft and cozy. Candle: This tomato candle smells like a freshly picked tomato straight out of the garden.

Shoes: Jamie Haller loafers are a major splurge, but they’re best in class, so since this is a giveaway, I’m including them! Buttery soft and comfy, they take no time to break in; and the silhouette isn’t too chunky or slim, but just right. They pair beautifully with jeans, dresses, skirts, everything. Lamp: Clare V. and Schoolhouse Electric just collaborated on a home collection, and I’m into this playful little lamp, which comes in green, red and cream.