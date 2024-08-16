Hi! How is your day going? Next week, we’re heading to Seattle to meet Big Salad readers and cannot wait!!! As the weather cools, we’re also looking forward to apple cider and wool sweaters and Only Murders in the Building. For inspiration, we asked 10 friends to share their fall uniforms and noticed a fun trend. Take a look…

Ashley C. Ford, Indianapolis

Fall uniform: “I wore this outfit on a trip to Paris with my husband and plan to wear it all year. Aside from my HOKA shoes, the Carla Rockmore sling bag, and the vintage scarf I tied on the bag, everything is from Target!”

Wear if you like: ice cold Coke, spending the whole afternoon in a museum

Somsack Sikhounmuong, New York City

Fall uniform: “I will be wearing this outfit on the subway to work all season. Each piece I’ve owned for years and have worn over and over and over.”

Wear if you like: warm desserts, like apple pie