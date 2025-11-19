Hi! How’s your week going?

Every partner brings a few fun things to the relationship — say, a talent for improvisational cooking, or a deep knowledge of Curb Your Enthusiasm. What have you and your partner taught each other?

Freddie, for one, has taught me to love crossword puzzles, which I’ve historically hated. “My brain doesn’t work that way!” I told him the first time he folded back The New Yorker and pulled out a pencil. “Let’s just try it,” he suggested, and after I begrudgingly agreed, I grew to really enjoy them. Same with the New York Times Spelling Bee, which I’d previously found monotonous but now do in tandem with him on the phone at night, after our four kids are in bed.

As I’ve mentioned before, Freddie also encouraged me to watch The Sopranos, which I somehow had never seen. I tore through all six seasons during our early months of dating. (He’s still listed as “Freddie Sopranos” in my phone, which is how I’d entered him when we switched from Hinge messaging to regular texting.)

And as a high school history teacher, Freddie shares fun facts when we’re out and about. We toured Edith Wharton’s house on our summer vacation; and I once asked if he could name all the U.S. presidents. Without missing a beat, he listed not only all their names but also THE EXACT YEARS THEY WERE IN OFFICE. Not something that ever occurred to me would be a turn on, but you learn something new every day.

What have I taught him in return, other than my hot takes on Love Is Blind? I asked him this question on the phone last night.

“What fighting fair looks like,” he replied, immediately. “And the art and beauty of reading aloud to each other.” He paused, then added, “You’ve shown me how to survive big family gatherings by offering to run an errand or play with a baby.”

“What else?” he mused. “Hmmm, how to stay calm while driving? Oh wait, that’s the other way around, and it hasn’t been learned.” We both laughed.

I also love comfy everyday clothes, and since one of my job’s perks is discovering cool brands, I’ve given him a few pieces that he now wears all the time. We both especially like Mack Weldon, a menswear essentials brand that also supports Big Salad.

Last weekend, after seeing Alex Edelman’s comedy show (which was excellent btw), we stopped into Smith Street Pizza to grab a late-night slice. Freddie wore a Mack Weldon hoodie and looked so cute. Mack Weldon is all about elevating men’s basics, starting more than a decade ago with boxer briefs. Now they have a full range of essentials, like polos, sweaters, joggers, and socks.

“The clothes are very soft and durable,” Freddie told me. He was wearing their waffle hoodie but also really likes their tech merino fabric — he has this full-zip and polo — which regulates heat, wicks away moisture, and gives a bit of stretch. “Their clothes mean you can look good in any situation,” he says, “but still feel really comfortable, especially in the winter.”

Now I’m thinking of getting a couple soft pieces for my dad and the boys for Christmas, too. Here are a few more favorites from Mack Weldon…

Now I’m curious: What have you and your partner taught each other? I’d love to hear. Freddie and I have also learned a few things at the same time, including the joy of not dancing at weddings and that two Pomeranians survived the Titanic.

