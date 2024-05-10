Big Salad's First Swimsuit Issue
18 cool women share their fun recommendations, plus Joanna's favorite swimsuit.
Hi! How’s it going? We’re excited to share our first annual Swimsuit Issue. “Would anyone else be into swimsuit recs?” commented a reader named Andrea on our Readers’ Favorite Things Issue. “YES!” came the resounding reply. So, we gathered great stories and top picks from friends, readers, and ourselves. Here goes…
Above is a magic trick from a past Italy trip — we made Anton disappear!!!!
First up, ONE particular swimsuit brand was recommended a million times by Big Salad readers. Here it is (plus, 11 more beloved suits and the one I’m packing for summer trips)…