Hi! How’s your week going?

Today, we spoke with fashion writer Viv Chen, whose newsletter The Molehill is filled with observations on style and pop culture. Her recent interview with Heated Rivalry’s costume designer revealed why Ilya’s necklace is such a thing. She also just got home from New York Fashion Week. Her takeaway? Everyone’s wearing Uniqlo heat tech.

Here, Viv shares 12 favorite things, including her #1 tip for thrifting online, two books she loves, and a blush that lights up your face…