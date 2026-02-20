Viv Chen Figured Out the Perfect Haircut
Plus, the fashion writer talks pole dancing and makes the case for wearing silk casually.
Hi! How’s your week going?
Today, we spoke with fashion writer Viv Chen, whose newsletter The Molehill is filled with observations on style and pop culture. Her recent interview with Heated Rivalry’s costume designer revealed why Ilya’s necklace is such a thing. She also just got home from New York Fashion Week. Her takeaway? Everyone’s wearing Uniqlo heat tech.
Here, Viv shares 12 favorite things, including her #1 tip for thrifting online, two books she loves, and a blush that lights up your face…
Hairstyle: For years, I had a French bob with bangs. I loved it. That hairstyle was like a statement accessory. Every outfit looked immediately styled. (Now, I’m going for a retro-inspired soft shag. I go to a Korean salon for a directional perm that’s subtle and wavy.)
Party strategy: Growing up in an Asian-American family, I knew that when you go to your relatives’ house for a potluck, you should bring three trays of entrées. These days, it’s become trendy to bring appetizers — like, TikTok-inspired plates of cheese cubes and olives — but society runs on the back of people who bring entrées! Show up to a potluck with a whole chicken.