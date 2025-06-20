Hi! Today, the boys and I arrived at my aunt Lulu’s house in Cornwall, England, where we are hanging out with relatives who all talk at the same time but somehow hear each other. It’s wild to be part of! Is your family like this? Or do you actually take turns?

One of the questions we get most often from readers is, what shoes are cool right now? Of course, the answer is, whatever you like! But, for inspiration, we asked 12 fashion-y friends, and here’s what they said…

“I swear by Adidas slides for my everyday hustle. They’re easy and blister free. On the pic on the right, I’m wearing them in Sweden [right], visiting my husband’s family, as we speak!” — Liz Libré, co-founder of Lewis