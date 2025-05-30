Hi! How’s your week going? We’re excited about this fun issue :)

When I think of Somsack Sikhounmuong, the creative director of Alex Mill, the first word that comes to mind is “lovable.” He grew up in a tiny Canadian town and now lives in New York City. He is warm and hilarious, he delights in small pleasures (think: ravioli and luggage stickers), and joie de vivre just pours out of him. Also, fun fact: this 2019 Cup of Jo post with Somsack was the original inspiration for Big Salad!

How bright and fun is his new collection (this isn’t sponsored, we just adore him):

“Summer is the perfect time for color,” Somsack told us. “Since you wear fewer pieces — no scarves, hats, beanies — you have to make a color statement with your clothes instead. Say, a red camisole or a green linen shirt.”

On Substack notes,

compared the primary colors of Alex Mill’s summer collection to the sixth season of Friends, haha. Can you see it?

Here are 10 things Somsack swears by, including a refreshing drink and how to style a button-down shirt so you don’t look like an office manager…