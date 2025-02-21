Hello! How are you doing?

This week we’re featuring the the brilliant magazine editor Pilar Guzmán, who is the editorial director for Oprah Daily and the new Oprah Insider Community and has worked as editor in chief of Martha Stewart Living, Conde Nast Traveler, and (rip) Cookie. When I asked for an insight she’s gained from working with Oprah, she said, “I like Oprah’s take on forgiveness: ‘Forgiveness is giving up the hope that the past could have been any different, but we cannot move forward if we’re still holding onto the pain of that past and wishing it was something else.’”

She lives in Brooklyn with her two sons and her husband, Chris Mitchell, with whom she wrote a stunning home decor book, Patina Modern.

Also, here I was at a party in December with Pilar and Chris, and also our girl Jenny and her husband Andy! I was so happy to run into Pilar there because I’ve worshipped her ever since I started in magazines. She has a knack for writing about things that really matter to people, and, even though she doesn’t know it, she’s been my long-time mentor from afar.

Here, Pilar shares nine favorite things, plus her beautiful friend-making strategy…