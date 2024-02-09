Hi! How’s your week going? We’re excited to share two Paris itineraries, six French recipes, and a funny observation we had in the city. Please feel free to ask questions in the comments, and add your recommendations! Here goes…

I enjoy obsessively planning/scouting/researching (do you?). These two itineraries, below, focus on the 6th and the 11th, two neighborhoods I love. (Paris is broken into 20 arrondissements, each of which has a different wonderful vibe. A helpful tip: When you’re looking at an address, the last numbers in the zip code tell you the arrondissement. For example, a restaurant with zip code 75006 will be in the 6th.)

Where: The 6th arrondissement — on the Left Bank, near the Eiffel Tower — has big apartment buildings and chocolate shops and the famous department store Le Bon Marché. It’s also an easy walk to the Rodin Museum and Luxembourg Gardens.

The vibe: Old-school, elegant and beautiful.