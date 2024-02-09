Fun Things We Noticed in Paris (Plus, Two Magical Itineraries)
We’re also sharing six French recipes and the best way to take tourist photos.
Hi! How’s your week going? We’re excited to share two Paris itineraries, six French recipes, and a funny observation we had in the city. Please feel free to ask questions in the comments, and add your recommendations! Here goes…
I enjoy obsessively planning/scouting/researching (do you?). These two itineraries, below, focus on the 6th and the 11th, two neighborhoods I love. (Paris is broken into 20 arrondissements, each of which has a different wonderful vibe. A helpful tip: When you’re looking at an address, the last numbers in the zip code tell you the arrondissement. For example, a restaurant with zip code 75006 will be in the 6th.)
Where: The 6th arrondissement — on the Left Bank, near the Eiffel Tower — has big apartment buildings and chocolate shops and the famous department store Le Bon Marché. It’s also an easy walk to the Rodin Museum and Luxembourg Gardens.
The vibe: Old-school, elegant and beautiful.