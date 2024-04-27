Hiiiii! How is your weekend going? This newsletter is a day late because I couldn’t help going to dinner with these cuties:

Photo 1: Jenny Rosenstrach (far left), Adam Roberts (far right), and their cute husbands Andy and Craig. Photo 2: Jenny and me at Popina

This week, we’re talking about dating and movies and sex. First up, a reader question…

Q. “I’m dating on apps again, at 50, after my divorce. It’s overwhelming to me, and I’m looking for guidance or shared stories — anything to make this a little less stressful.” — Jessica, a Big Salad reader

A. Thanks for your note, Jessica! I’m happy to share my personal experience, for what it’s worth, and I’m curious to hear from others in the comment section, too.

After my own marriage ended, as I’ve mentioned, I took a year off dating to clear my head. Then, in January, I started thinking how nice it would feel to slip my hand into someone else’s. But I’d heard so many horror stories about dating apps that I found myself kind of dreading the process. I imagined signing up for Hinge and hearing…crickets. Would every guy want to date younger? Would I be attracted to anyone? I still don’t know how to do eye makeup!

But you have one wild and precious life, so I took a deep breath and went for it. And honestly, Jessica, I’ve been really surprised by...