Hi! How’s your week going?

Today I’m excited to feature Lindy West, the author of Adult Braces, a new memoir about her Eat-Pray-Love-style road trip from Seattle to Key West — have you read it? You may have also seen how Lindy’s polyamorous marriage has become the subject of SO MUCH ONLINE DISCUSSION. Did her husband manipulate her into polyamory? Could they actually be happy???

Looking back on my interview notes, I realized that I hadn’t even asked Lindy about polyamory! Funnily enough, I’d found it to be the least interesting part of the book. I was more compelled by Lindy’s journey of losing herself during her marriage — something many people experience — and finding herself again. But after this week’s coverage, I thought I should call her back.

Here, Lindy shares her feelings on the discourse and the debate on polyamory in general. Plus, we chat about books, makeup, and a brilliant anxiety trick…