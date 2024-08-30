Kate Berry's 16th Floor Apartment Garden Made Our Jaws Drop
The designer talks parenting in NYC, decorating with stripes, and working with Martha Stewart.
Hi!!! What are you up to? Hope you’re having a good week!
We are so excited about this issue, in which Big Salad editorchats with creative consultant Kate Berry of Domino fame. She lives in New York City with her husband, daughter, and cat. “Our apartment is on the 16th floor,” she told us. “So, we have a garden in the sky.” See the incredible tour below.
Here, Kate also shares 10 surprises and delights, including what she learned from Martha Stewart and the movie that made her cry…
Midwest summers: We love visiting Michigan during cherry season. My daughter, Quinn, goes to summer camp there, so my husband and I stayed on Lake Walloon for a couple weeks, and we hung out, cooked, and spent time on the water. The people there are the nicest people I’ve ever met.
Travel strategy: We picked 35 pounds of Michigan cherries, which I brought home in my suitcase. Back in New York, I made a pavlova topped with fresh cherries and whipped cream. I’m notorious for bringing an extra bag for fresh produce on trips. The last time I went to L.A., I came back with big grapefruits and a giant bag of shelling peas.
Table lamp: Our kitchen has a bright overhead light that I never turn on. Instead, I use this portable table lamp. If I’m cooking and need more light, I’ll move it over to the counter. Or if we’re eating outside, and it’s too windy to have candles on the table, I’ll bring it out there. It looks really chic.
Coffee table book: We have so many books on our coffee table. Two that I love are called (Nothing but) Flowers and The Land Gardeners: Cut Flowers — they’re all so beautiful.