Hi! How’s it going? I’m excited about this juicy issue featuring Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame. Her hilarious movie Babes comes out today (!) and is an INCREDIBLE ode to female friendship.

On Monday, I was lucky enough to see a screening at Soho House…

How rad are the chairs in the screening room??? Each one came with a little ottoman.

Afterward, Pamela Adlon (director), Ilana Glazer (co-writer and co-star), and Michelle Buteau (co-star) chatted with the audience. “We call this a rom-com because it’s a romance between female friends,” said Pamela. “People sometimes act like you need to wait for a partner to complete yourself. Not so — if you’re lucky enough to have a friend or two, that’s everything.”

Do you remember this iconic paragraph that Emily Rapp wrote more than a decade ago? “Here’s the truth: Friendships between women are often the deepest and most profound love stories, but they are often discussed as if they are ancillary, ‘bonus’ relationships to the truly important ones. Women’s friendships outlast jobs, parents, husbands, boyfriends, lovers, and sometimes children.”

In this way, I love how Broad City and Babes both center female friendship. Here’s the movie trailer, if you haven’t yet seen it:

Watching the trailer, I laughed out loud when Ilana’s character watches Michelle’s character give birth and desperately tries to stop gagging. (Childbirth is beautiful and…intense! Both things can be true!)

Miraculously, the day after the screening, I scored a 15-minute Zoom interview with Ilana. She was wearing a white T-shirt with shells over the boobs and sitting on the floor leaning against her bed. “She’s so f-ing cool, I adore her,” I texted Big Salad editor

afterward. “A total force for good.”

Okay, here we go!!! Ilana shares eight favorite things, her advice for her 20-year-old self, and the sexiest thing to do in bed…