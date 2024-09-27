Hi! How’s your week going? Tonight I’m hosting a games night and serving Detroit-style pizza, and then I’m excited to lay low for the rest of the rainy weekend.

We're also thrilled to share two Big Salad hats and a giant tote bag. We hope you like them.

Today’s issue features my friend Gisela Gueiros, an art educator who’s one of the most intellectually curious people I’ve ever met. She’s always throwing out fun facts and recommending gallery exhibits and showing you her cool shell ring.

Growing up in Brazil, Gisela did her first research project at age 10, where she presented on a painting in school. “I introduced Modigliani’s ‘Little Girl in Blue’ to the class, and it’s like I was born that day. Researching art is still what I most love to do.”

Nowadays Gisela lives in Brooklyn with her husband and kids. “I feel at home in both New York and São Paulo, and like a foreigner in both places,” she told us. “My sister-in-law, who has lived all over the world, says, ‘Bloom where you're planted.’”

As for social differences, she says her Brazilian friends make themselves right at home. “We hosted Christmas last year, and all the Americans left after dessert — ‘Okay, bye!’ But the Brazilians stayed until midnight; one was washing the dishes and another was doing yoga and a third was taking a nap.”

Parties also go much later with her Brazilian friends, she says. “A couple years ago, I planned a karaoke birthday party for 10:30pm on a weekday. My Brazilian friends were like, ‘WOO HOO.’ But I didn’t even bother inviting my American friends. I didn’t want to get 12 replies saying ‘no.’”

Here, Gisela shares 12 favorite things, plus a cool way to hang art at home…

Tip for parenting twins: I try not to refer to them as ‘the twins.’ Also, when giving gifts — especially when they were younger — I buy two of the same thing, since otherwise they have to share EVERYTHING. They’re 14 now, and the cool thing about parenting teenagers is that you really see their personalities and points of view emerging. I love asking them what they think.

Beauty: I swear by the Milk lip and cheek stick. It gives me such a healthy look. And it’s so easy to apply, you don’t even need a mirror. When I walk out the door, I grab my credit card, keys, and Milk stick. Glassware: My best friend liked my drinking glasses so much, she asked me to bring a set back to Brazil. They’re surprisingly affordable, and the color is so pretty.