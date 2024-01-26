Elissa Suh Shares the Makeup Tip She Learned from Greta Lee
The film critic tells us about a hilarious celebrity sighting, the chicken she makes on repeat, and why she doesn't eat snacks at movie theaters.
Hi! How are you? I’m traveling with friends, and after dinner we watched Sleeping With the Enemy. Have you seen it in ages? Even though it was worse than I remembered (22% on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s also VERY TENSE! Speaking of movies…
Today, we’re thrilled to feature, a culture writer whose genius newsletter is about her two great loves: food and film. Her short takes series gives quick movie and restaurant reviews. She even writes about food in films, like the cherries jubilee scene in The Holdovers (Dominic Sessa, she says, is “the thinking person’s Timothée Chalamet”).
Here, Elissa reveals 12 favorite things…
Restaurant: Saraghina in Bed-Stuy makes Neapolitan pies with a pillowy crust and supremely Italian toppings. The real move is to go during brunch for their spicy breakfast pizza with hot coppa, ’nduja, pickled Fresno chilis, and an egg.
Movie: Kelly Reichardt’s films may be quieter and slower than most, but they burrow deeply and stay with you. I loved her funny recent film, Showing Up. Michelle Williams plays a curmudgeonly sculptor who's getting ready for her gallery show while dealing with interruptions, including from her neighbor/fellow-artist/frenemy/landlord, played by Hong Chau. Plus, there’s a cat, and André 3000 plays a fellow artist.
Sunglasses: I wear sunglasses as much as socially acceptable, since I inherited sensitive eyes from my mother. I bought these Karen Walker sunglasses — my first fancy pair — a decade ago. I rotate them with a few Sun Buddies.
Recipe: Before the Six Seasons cookbook, I was woefully unfamiliar with fava beans. Now I love them. Although they look like lima beans, they don’t taste anything like that. They’re sweet and almost edamame-like. I make fava and pistachio pesto pasta every spring.
Table linens: Thompson Street Studio’s linens are everyday pieces of art. The denim patchwork placemats — made from remnant fabric — add a pop of color to my table.
Funny celebrity spotting: Once I was eating at the counter at Veselka, when I noticed that the solo diner next to me was trying — very poorly — to eat and read at the same time. The spoon kept narrowly missing his mouth, and he would fumble his paperback. At one point, we bumped elbows, he apologized, and when I looked over, it was Michael Cera.