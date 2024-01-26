Hi! How are you? I’m traveling with friends, and after dinner we watched Sleeping With the Enemy. Have you seen it in ages? Even though it was worse than I remembered (22% on Rotten Tomatoes), it’s also VERY TENSE! Speaking of movies…

Today, we’re thrilled to feature

, a culture writer whose genius newsletter

is about her two great loves: food and film. Her

gives quick movie and restaurant reviews. She even writes about food

films, like the

in The Holdovers (Dominic Sessa, she says, is “the thinking person’s Timothée Chalamet”).

in

Here, Elissa reveals 12 favorite things…

Restaurant: Saraghina in Bed-Stuy makes Neapolitan pies with a pillowy crust and supremely Italian toppings. The real move is to go during brunch for their spicy breakfast pizza with hot coppa, ’nduja, pickled Fresno chilis, and an egg. Movie: Kelly Reichardt’s films may be quieter and slower than most, but they burrow deeply and stay with you. I loved her funny recent film, Showing Up. Michelle Williams plays a curmudgeonly sculptor who's getting ready for her gallery show while dealing with interruptions, including from her neighbor/fellow-artist/frenemy/landlord, played by Hong Chau. Plus, there’s a cat, and André 3000 plays a fellow artist.

Sunglasses: I wear sunglasses as much as socially acceptable, since I inherited sensitive eyes from my mother. I bought these Karen Walker sunglasses — my first fancy pair — a decade ago. I rotate them with a few Sun Buddies. Recipe: Before the Six Seasons cookbook, I was woefully unfamiliar with fava beans. Now I love them. Although they look like lima beans, they don’t taste anything like that. They’re sweet and almost edamame-like. I make fava and pistachio pesto pasta every spring.