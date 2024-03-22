Hello! How is your week going? Today we are soooooo excited to feature Diana Moss — aka Miss Moss to fans of her newsletter and long-time blog. The graphic designer lives with her husband and two kids in Cape Town, South Africa, and has a special talent for finding very cool, playful things on the Internet.

Diana also helped create the visual identity for Big Salad! We worked together on the color palette, logo, typography, and other playful moments. She is so talented and a joy to work with.

So! My loves, without further ado, here are Diana’s 12 favorite things, plus her gorgeous house tour and fun design finds…

Motto: Annie Atkins’s ‘10 Rules for Working Under Pressure’ is the perfect poster to stick on your wall and stare at during those long hours when you’re mulling over a creative idea. ‘Measure twice, cut once’ would be my tattoo. Outdoor adventures: Capetonians practically live outdoors since we have the ocean, beaches, forests and an enormous mountain right on our doorstep. Table Mountain is the heart of the city. In this photo, above, my kids were on school holiday, so we went for a harbor tour, like tourists in our own city.

Birthday tradition: My kids get to pick their own birthday cakes from the classic Australian Women’s Weekly Children’s Birthday Cake Book. Last year my daughter asked for the duck cake (recently made famous by a Bluey episode). It’s always fun to document the process on Instagram. People go NUTS — how’s it going to turn out?!?! The duck cake turned out fine, except that the popcorn hair looked like Justin Timberlake in his ’NSync era. I enjoy making cakes for my kids, and they get joy from them — a win-win.

Style: Lately, I've been spotting cool girls in Cape Town wearing oversized scrunchies. It’s a fun way to glam up an otherwise ordinary hairstyle. I especially like these gingham ones.