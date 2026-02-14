Hi! How’s your week? Let’s talk about books!

Over my four decades as a reader, I’ve gone through many droughts. You know the feeling — every book you pick up is boring. Reading feels like homework. 30 Rock reruns call your name.

But recently I’ve come across a slew of incredible books. Each one is better than the last; and all day long I look forward to climbing into bed to see what happens next. There’s better feeling, don’t you agree?

Here are the seven books — including two brand new ones — that got me out of my slump, and I’d love to hear what you’ve enjoyed lately…