Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jade's avatar
Jade
1d

i love barbara kingsolver. my favorite contemporary author. i always tell people my fun fact (though it’s not really mine) is that my husband used to babysit her kids (at the unitarian church). he refers to her as barbara - im like, pulitzer prize winner barbara kingsolver!?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Joanna Goddard and others
katie bennett's avatar
katie bennett
1d

For some reason I've been just craving and loving interviews with older women (I'm in my late 30s). There's just something so comforting hearing about women who have done a lot of cool shit in their life. So much about her life is aspirational!!!!!! Knitting, gardening, writing, all of it. Thanks big salad, this one I'll come back to over and over again!!! 💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture