Hi! How are you? Hope you’re staying warm and looking forward to the weekend.

A couple weeks ago, my mom met my new boyfriend, Freddie, and I was thrilled that they hit it off. We went out to dinner, and they asked about each other’s hometowns, favorite foods, all those sweet questions that help you get to know someone. They also swapped gifts — my mom gave him Michigan cherry jam, and Freddie had wrapped up a book of essays. My heart!

The one thing that surprised her? His age…