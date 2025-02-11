we're doing an AMA! what are your questions?
I'm an open book and happy to tackle your juiciest questions, from where to find everyday underwear to how to know if it's time to get divorced.
This week, we’re doing another Ask Me Anything! (Here are the first and second ones, they were really fun.) I love talking about big and small things with this wonderful group, and hearing your thoughts, too. Please submit questions, if you’d like, using this short form — all topics welcome, including parenting, style, food, travel, books, movies, friends, relationships, divorce, etc — by tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. I’ll answer as many as I can. Thank you so much!
Love, Joannaxo
I’d love to hear more about your journey to becoming self employed! Also I’d love to hear from you as an “OG” blogger - what things have you learned as the apps and platforms change over the years?
Also favorite thing about raising boys 🥹🫶🏻
I'd like to hear what, if anything, you miss from the baby and toddler years of your boys – although it must seem a million miles away. I'm in the thick of it now so would love to hear!