Let’s pretend we’re in our pjs eating boxed brownies from the pan.

This week, we’re doing another Ask Me Anything! (Here are the first and second ones, they were really fun.) I love talking about big and small things with this wonderful group, and hearing your thoughts, too. Please submit questions, if you’d like, using this short form — all topics welcome, including parenting, style, food, travel, books, movies, friends, relationships, divorce, etc — by tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. I’ll answer as many as I can. Thank you so much!

Love, Joannaxo