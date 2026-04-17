Hi! How is your week?

Today, we’re doing our fifth Ask Me Anything issue. We got some great reader questions, and as always I’m excited to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Okay, here goes!

I’m going on my first post-divorce date this week. Any calming routines to stay grounded instead of bouncing off the walls waiting for dinner time? — Rachel

Gahhh, I hyperventilated a million times before my first post-divorce date. My advice: take a deep breath and plan as full of a day as you can. Walk to get morning coffee at a café, watch 30 Rock reruns on your lunch break, goof around with your kids after work, text your sister as you put on makeup. Whatever will remind you that your life is big and beautiful, and dating (especially this one date) is just a small, fun, goof-around part of it. Also, keep in mind that your lucky date is also probably VERY nervous. Finally, do as I do, and call a friend on the way to dinner and frantically ask, How do people do this???? I mean, how does everyone do this???????? over and over until you arrive at the restaurant. Good luck and enjoy!

Any suggestions for a low-effort, no-brush blush? — T.

Jones Road Miracle Balm makes you look dewy, and you can apply with fingertips.

Heading to Paris. Any packing recs that will keep me from looking like a tourist while also walking a million miles and eating at all the restaurants? — Erika